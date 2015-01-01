पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

परेशानी:हैवी ट्रैफिक वाले चौक पर ब्रिज का काम शुरू लेकिन न सर्विस रोड बनी न डायवर्सन

रायपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दिनभर में 20 घंटे जाम क्योंकि संकरी हुई सड़कें, हादसों का बढ़ा खतरा

राजधानी ही नहीं बल्कि प्रदेश के सबसे व्यस्त और हैवी ट्रैफिक वाले चौराहे टाटीबंध चौक पर वाय-शेप फ्लाईओवर का काम शुरू हुआ लेकिन बदइंतजामी ने हालात बिगाड़ दिए हैं। इतना बड़ा ओवरब्रिज बनाने वाली सरकारी-गैरसरकारी एजेंसियों ने सबसे बड़ी गलती यह कर डाली है कि निर्माण का पूरा मटेरियल और भारी मशीनें इस चौक से जुड़ी 5 सड़कों पर खड़ी हैं, लेकिन ट्रैफिक डायवर्ट करने का प्लान ही नहीं बनाया गया। यहां तक कि एक भी सर्विस रोड नहीं बनाई गई, जहां से कुछ ट्रैफिक गुजारकर चौराहे और जुड़ी सड़कों का लोड कम किया जा सके। भास्कर टीम ने चौराहे और इससे जुड़ी सड़कों के सर्वे में पाया कि चौबीस घंटे में से इस चौराहे और आसपास लगभग 20 घंटे जाम लग रहा है। भारी ट्रकों और छोटी गाड़ियों-दोपहिया के बीच का गैप इतना कम हो गया है कि छोटा सा हादसा भी यहां जानलेवा हो सकता है। भास्कर टीम ने मौके पर पाया कि चौराहे तथा इससे जुड़ी दो सड़कों पर फ्लाईओवर के लिए पिलर खड़े किए जा रहे हैं। इससे चौक और सड़कों का बड़ा हिस्सा घेर दिया गया है। यहां का मलबा बची हुई सड़कों पर ही फैला है और बड़ी-बड़ी मशीनें इन सड़कों से ही काम कर रही हैं। ऐसे में, दिनभर में लगभग 2 लाख गाड़ियों वाले (इसमें भी 60 फीसदी ट्रक) इस चौराहे पर इतनी जगह ही नहीं रह गई है कि बिना जाम के गाड़ियां निकल पाएं।

एक बड़ी परेशानी यह भी है कि चौक के गार्डन में पिलर के लिए खुदाई चल रही है और इसका मलबा ट्रकों से निकल रहा है। मलबे के ट्रक सड़कों पर इतना कचरा गिरा रहे हैं कि सड़कें कच्ची नजर आने लगी हैं। इनकी वजह से धूल भी बुरी तरह बढ़ी है। धूल रोकने के लिए पानी डाला जा रहा है तो वह कीचड़ में तब्दील हो रहा है। इससे गाड़ियां फिसल रही हैं और सड़कों के गड्ढे भी बड़े हो रहे हैं। गड्ढे में उतरने की वजह से शुक्रवार को दोपहर एक ट्रक से सामने चल रही कार को धक्का लगा और कार ने सामने चल रही बाइक को ठोकर मार दी। बाइक चला रहा युवक गिरकर कार के नीचे आते-आते बचा।

मुड़ते ही फंस रही गाड़ियां
चौराहे से लगी तीन सड़कें बेहद व्यस्त हैं और निर्माण के मलबे-मटेरियल की वजह से यही संकरी हो गई हैं। ऐसे में बिलासपुर जाने वाली गाड़ियों के लिए डायवर्शन जरूरी है, क्योंकि दुर्ग-भिलाई से आने वाले वाहनों के गुजरने की जगह नहीं है। यह ट्रैफिक तब तक रुका रहता है, जब तक कि बिलासपुर जाने वाली गाड़ियां क्लीयर न हो जाएं। पूरे निर्माण स्थल पर कहीं भी यू-टर्न की व्यवस्था नहीं है।

एनएच ज्यादा जिम्मेदार
एनएचएआई की देखरेख में बन रहा है। नेशनल हाईवे की फाइलों में यहां निर्माण के दौरान ट्रैफिक डायवर्ट करने का प्लान दर्ज है, लेकिन फील्ड पर कुछ भी नहीं है। दोनों तरफ की पुरानी और बर्बाद पड़ी सर्विस रोड की चौड़ाई बढ़ाने से राहत मिल सकती थी, लेकिन यह भी नहीं किया गया। नेशनल हाईवे के अफसर इतने वृहत निर्माण वाली साइट पर यह भी सुनिश्चित नहीं करवा पाए हैं कि पर्यावरण मंडल और एनजीटी की गाइडलाइन का पालन हो सके।

सालभर के अंदर पूरा होगा पुल का काम
नेशनल हाईवे अफसरों का दावा है कि जल्दी ही यहां सारे इंतजाम कर लिए जाएंगे। निर्माण शुरू हो गया है, जिसे सालभर में पूरा कर देंगे।अहमदाबाद की कंपनी शेवरॉक्स 98 करोड़ की लागत से यहां ओवरब्रिज बना रही है।

सर्विस रोड बनवाएंगे
"सर्विस रोड फिलहाल इस चौराहे की सबसे बड़ी जरूरत है और पुलिस इसे प्लान करवा रही है। इसके लिए जमीन का अधिग्रहण करना होगा। सर्विस रोड बनने से जाम नहीं लगेगा।"
-सतीश ठाकुर, डीएसपी ट्रैफिक

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें