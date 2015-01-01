पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर निगम की सामान्य सभा:फोरलेन पर झाड़ू अब मशीनों से, धूल से मिलेगी राहत

रायपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कोरोना काल में 11 महीने बाद हुई नगर निगम की पहली सामान्य सभा में फैसला

शहर की करीब 85 किलोमीटर टू लेन, फोर लेन और उससे ज्यादा चौड़ी सड़कों पर झाड़ू मशीनों से लगायी जाएगी। इसके लिए 46 करोड़ 57 लाख खर्च किए जाएंगे। मशीनों से सफाई का सिस्टम पूरी तरह से मैकेनाइज्ड होगा। शुक्रवार को निगम की सामान्य सभा में इस प्रस्ताव पर मंजूरी की मुहर लगायी गई। सामान्य सभा में निगम मुख्यालय का नाम भी राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी के नाम पर गांधी सदन करने का निर्णय लेने के साथ ही 30 एजेंडे पास किए गए। कोरोना काल में 11 महीने बाद हुए सामान्य सभा में निगम मुख्यालय भवन के सामने राष्ट्रपिता की आदमकद प्रतिमा लगाने का भी फैसला सभा में किया गया। महापौर एजाज ढेबर के कार्यकाल की ये पहली सभा हुई। सभा में 46.57 करोड़ के मैकेनाइज्ड सिस्टम से सफाई को मंजूरी दी गई। हालांकि भाजपा पार्षद सूर्यकांत राठौर, मीनल चौबे, मृत्युंजय दुबे और विश्वदिनी पांडे, सरिता वर्मा, सुशीला बबला धीवर तथा अमर बंसल ने इस सिस्टम को लेकर प्रश्न किया कि इससे सफाई कर्मचारियों का रोजगार खत्म होगा। मशीनें खराब होने पर सिस्टम फेल होगा।

10 लाख से ज्यादा आबादी वाले शहरों में पर्यावरण की सुरक्षा के लिए ऐसा सिस्टम अपनाया जाना जरूरी है। इस सिस्टम से केनाल रोड, देवेंद्र नगर रोड, टिकरापारा से संतोषी नगर, पंडरी-मंडी रोड, तेलघानी नाका रोड सहित 33.03 किमी दो लेन, 49.96 किमी फोर लेन और फोर लेन से ज्यादा चौड़ी दो किमी की सड़क की सफाई होगी। सभा के दूसरे बड़े एजेंडे में 18.16 करोड़ की लागत से सरोना में रखे हुए लाखों टन कचरे को नष्ट करने के लिए आरएफपी जारी करने और टेंडर बुलाने के प्रस्ताव को मंजूरी दी गई। नागभूषण ने कहा कि जिस भी एजेंसी को ठेका दिया जाएगा वह कचरा नष्ट करेगी और आसपास हरियाली के लिए पेड़-पौधे लगाएगी। प्लास्टिक जैसे सूखे कचरे को सीमेंट कंपनियों को दिया जाएगा। सभा में निगम की अलग-अलग योजनाओं में खाली दुकानों के लिए जारी किए गए टेंडरों की स्वीकृति का प्रस्ताव भी मंजूर किया गया। विभाग की अध्यक्ष अंजनि राधेश्याम विभार ने कहा कि शासन की गाइडलाइन रेट कम होने की वजह से दुकानों की कीमतें कम हो गई हैं। इस वजह से पहली बार एक साथ 60 दुकानों के टेंडर स्वीकृत हुए हैं। संस्कृति विभाग के अध्यक्ष आकाश तिवारी की ओर से स्वतंत्रता संग्राम सेनानियों और शहर के महापुरुषों के नाम पर शहर की प्रमुख सड़कों और चौराहों के नामकरण के 18 प्रस्ताव लाए गए। ये सभी पास हो गए।

हम साथ चाहते हैं, वे विरोध करते हैं : महापौर
महापौर एजाज ढेबर ने कहा कि हम सत्ता पक्ष और विपक्ष के पार्षदों को साथ लेकर शहर के विकास से जुड़े काम करना चाहते हैं। पिछली परिषद में सत्ता में रहने के बावजूद हम प्रस्ताव पास कराने के लिए भाजपा पार्षदों पर निर्भर रहते थे और वे विकास से जुड़े प्रस्ताव संख्या बल के आधार पर गिरा देते थे। इस बार ऐसा करने में वे नाकामयाब रहे।

संख्या बल की दादागिरी दिखाते रहे सभापति : विपक्ष
विपक्ष के पार्षद सूर्यकांत राठौर, मीनल चौबे और मृत्युंजय दुबे ने कहा कि सदन में पहली बार सभापति संख्या बल की दादागिरी दिखाते हुए नजर आए। भाजपा पार्षद भले ही अल्पमत में हैं, लेकिन सदन में सुझावों और विरोध का कोई महत्व नहीं। ऐसा लग रहा था कि वे कांग्रेस पार्षदों के सभापति हैं। पहली बार किसी सदन में सभापति के खिलाफ नारे लगे हैं।

धरने पर भाजपा, किया वाकआउट
सभा के दौरान भाजपा पार्षदों ने विपक्ष की अनदेखी करने पर सभापति प्रमोद दुबे के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी की और उनके डायस के सामने धरने पर बैठ गए। बाद में सभी भाजपा पार्षद सदन से बाहर चले गए। उनका विरोध ब्राम्हणपारा से आयुर्वेदिक कालेज रोड का नाम स्वतंत्रता संग्राम सेनानी महादेव प्रसाद पांडे और नालंदा परिसर का नाम भी डा. पांडे के नाम पर करने को लेकर था। हालांकि इस प्रस्ताव के साथ वन मंत्री मोहम्मद अकबर के पत्र का उल्लेख किया गया। भाजपा पार्षद सूर्यकांत राठौर और मीनल चौबे ने कहा कि नालंदा परिसर देश के ऐतिहासिक शैक्षणिक संस्थान के नाम पर है।

