रायपुर में चोरी:कारोबारी के सूने मकान में सेंध, चार लाख के गहने-कैश ले गए चोर

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
कुशालपुर में एक कारोबारी के सूने मकान से सोमवार-मंगलवार दरम्यानी रात चोर 4 लाख के गहने और जेवर चुराकर ले गए। कारोबारी का परिवार भाईदूज में रिश्तेदार से मिलने गया था। मंगलवार सुबह 8 बजे वे लौटे। उसके बाद चोरी का पता चला। उसके बाद पुलिस को सूचना दी गई। पुरानी बस्ती पुलिस के अफसरों ने प्रारंभिक जांच के बाद बताया कि चोर दो से ज्यादा थे। चोरी रात 1 से 3 बजे के बीच हुई है, क्योंकि इलाके में देर रात तक चहल-पहल रहती है। चोर मेनगेट का ताला तोड़कर भीतर गए। पुलिस के मुताबिक कुशालपुर मलसाय तालाब के पास किराना कारोबारी राजेश पंसारी का मकान है। उनकी पत्नी सोमवार सुबह बच्चों को लेकर छुईखदान चली गई। कारोबारी भी रात में रिश्तेदार के घर चले गए। सुबह 8 बजे वे रिश्तेदार के घर से लौटे। उन्होंने देखा मेनगेट का ताला गायब है। दरवाजा खुला हुआ है। उन्हें अनहोनी का अंदेशा हुआ। वे भीतर गए। कमरे में फर्श पर बेडरूम में रखे एक-एक बैग और थैले का सामान फैला था। आलमारी के लॉकर में रखे सोने-चांदी के जेवर और एक लाख कैश गायब था। पुलिस ने आसपास वालों से भी पूछताछ की, लेकिन किसी ने मकान में घुसते निकलते किसी को नहीं देखा। रात में किसी तरह की आवाज भी नहीं सुनाई दी। पुलिस के अनुसार चोरी करने वाले आधी रात को अलग-अलग इलाके में घूम रहे हैं। जिस भी मकान में ताला लगा देख रहे हैं, वहां सेंधमारी की जा रही है। कारोबारी के मकान का ताला भी सड़क से दिख रहा था। चोरों को समझ आ गया कि मकान में कोई नहीं है।

त्योहार से लौटने पर चोरी का खुलासा
त्योहार में शहर से बाहर गए लोग अब लौटने लगे है। उसके साथ ही थानों में चोरी की शिकायतें भी बढ़ने लगी हैं। दो दिनो में चोरी की चार से ज्यादा शिकायतें आ चुकी हैं। त्योहार के दौरान हर साल शहर के पॉश कॉलोनी से लेकर आउटर के इलाके में अक्सर चोरियां होती है, जबकि पुलिस हर जगह पेट्रोलिंग का दावा करती है। इसके बाद भी सेंधमारी हो रही है।

