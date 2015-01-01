पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

त्योहार में ट्रैफिक प्लान:कोतवाली की ओर से मालवीय रोड में कार बैन, सदर में सद्दानी चौक से ई-रिक्शा को एंट्री नहीं

रायपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • दिवाली के लिए ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने बदला सिस्टम, लोगों को जाम से मिलेगी राहत

दिवाली पर शनिवार को त्योहारी भीड़ कंट्रोल करने प्रमुख बाजारों के ट्रैफिक सिस्टम में बदलाव किया गया है। बूढापारा चौक से कोतवाली की ओर किसी भी चार चक्के वाले वाहन को एंट्री नहीं दी जाएगी। टिकरापारा और पुरानी बस्ती की ओर से आकर कोतवाली चौक से कोई भी वाहन मालवीय रोड या सदर में नहीं जा सकेंगे। वाहन चालकों को गांधी मैदान से फायर ब्रिगेड चौक होकर छोटापारा रोड से मालवीय रोड पहुंचना होगा। ई रिक्शा की एंट्री सदर में बैन कर दी गई है। तात्यापारा और कंकाली तालाब की ओर आने वाले ऑटो व ई-रिक्शा सद्दानी चौक से सदर के लिए आगे नहीं बढ़ सकेंगे। आटो और ई-रिक्शा को बूढ़ातालाब की ओर टर्न किया जाएगा। हालांकि वे सवारी काे कोतवाली चौक में बैठा सकेंगे। कोतवाली चौक की ओर से ही उन्हें सदर में एंट्री दी जाएगी। ट्रैफिक के हालात को देखते हुए मालवीय रोड पर पुलिस ने सभी कट बंद कर दिए हैं। डीएसपी सतीश ठाकुर ने बताया कि त्योहार के आखिरी दिन शनिवार को भीड़ बढ़ेगी। इसलिए बाजार के ट्रैफिक सिस्टम में आंशिक बदलाव किया गया है। इसी तरह फूल और केला के बाजार के लिए शहर की व्यवस्था को 6 सेक्टर में बांटा गया है। इसके लिए 32 पेट्रोलिंग टीम बनाई गई। दूसरे शहरों से भी अतिरिक्त फोर्स बुलायी गयी है। वे शहर की खाली जगह और मैदानों पर दुकानें लगा सकेंगे।

दमकल और एंबुलेंस 24 घंटे अलर्ट
दिवाली में इमरजेंसी सेवा के लिए शहर के चारों ओर दमकल की गाड़ियों से लेकर एंबुलेंस को अलर्ट कर दिया गया है। सभी डायल-112 कंट्रोल रूम से ऑपरेट होंगे। किसी भी इमरजेंसी या घटना होने पर डायल-112 में कॉल करने पर 5 मिनट के भीतर इमरजेंसी सेवा से जुड़े लोग घटनास्थल पर मदद के लिए पहुंच जाएंगे। शहर के हर चौक-चौराहों पर डायल-112 की गाड़ियां भी तैनात रहेगी। इसके अलावा हर थाने में दो पेट्रोलिंग टीम बनाई गई हैं। रात 9 बजे से सुबह 5 बजे तक पुलिस की पेट्रोलिंग लगातार चलेगी। सभी सीएसपी को अतिरिक्त फोर्स दी गयी है। उनकी अलग से टीम बनाई गई है। पुलिस भीड़ के पीक समय में बाजारों में ड्रोन से नजर रखेगी। चार ड्रोन एक साथ उड़ाकर स्थिति देखी जाएगी।

सफाई की जिम्मेदारी कारोबारी की
केला, फूल, आम पत्ता और धान की बालिया की दुकान लगाने वालों को सफाई खुद करवानी होगी। हर साल कारोबार खत्म होने पर वे गंदगी फैलाकर चले जाते हैं। इसलिए अब इस साल से उन्हें दुकान समेटते समय सफाई भी कराना होगा।

त्योहारी सामग्री का अलग अस्थाई बाजार
निगम ने त्योहारी सामग्री के लिए शहर के चारों ओर अस्थाई बाजार बनाए हैं। इसमें तेलीबांधा, श्याम नगर, कटोरातालाब, शंकर नगर, बीटीआई मैदान, लोधीपारा, मंडी गेट, मोवा ब्रिज के नीचे, मोवा बाजार, फाफाडीह, देवेंद्र नगर एक्सप्रेस-वे के नीचे, खमतराई, आमापारा, मोहबाबाजार, लाखेनगर में अस्थाई बाजार बनाए गए हैं।

