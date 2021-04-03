पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सरकारी नौकरी में गड़बड़ी:CGPSC के खिलाफ भाजयूमो का प्रदर्शन; रायपुर, सरगुजा समेत प्रदेश के कई जिलों में जलाया आयोग का पुतला

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
तस्वीर बिलासपुर की है। यहां भाजपा नेताओं ने PSC अध्यक्ष टामन सिंह सोनवानी की तस्वीरें भी जला दीं।
  • रायपुर के बूढ़ातालाब स्थित धरना स्थल पर भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने किया प्रदर्शन
  • आयोग पेश कर चुका है सफाई, आरोपों को बताया गलत, कहा कहीं कोई गड़बड़ी नहीं

रायपुर में गुरुवार की दोपहर भारतीय जनता पार्टी के युवा मोर्चा के नेताओं ने विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। इनका विरोध CGPSC के खिलाफ था। युवा नेताओं ने आरोप लगाया कि आयोग में कई तरह की धांधलियां चल रही हैं। हाल ही में एक ऐसे कैंडीडेट को इंटरव्यू में बुला लिया गया जो परीक्षा में शामिल ही नहीं था। यह मामला सहायक प्राध्यापक भर्ती परीक्षा का है। बूढ़ातालाब के धरना स्थल पर जमा हुए युवा नेताओं ने लोक सेवा आयोग पर गड़बड़ी करने का आरोप लगाया। आयोग का पूतला भी फूंका गया। रायपुर, बिलासपुर, सरगुजा जैसे लगभग हर बड़े जिले में CGPSC के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन हुआ।

रायपुर में बूढ़ेश्वर चौक के पास भाजपा का एक कार्यकर्ता जलते पुतले को लेकर दौड़ लगाता दिखा।
इसलिए मचा है बवाल
एक दिन पहले बुधवार को भाजयूमो ने रायपुर में प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस ली थी। इसमें छत्तीसगढ़ राज्य लोक सेवा आयोग (CGPSC) की साख पर सवाल खड़े किए गए। प्रदेश भाजपा के मंत्री ओपी चौधरी, विजय शर्मा और भाजयुमो अध्यक्ष अमित साहू ने कहा, सहायक प्राध्यापक भर्ती परीक्षा में एक अनुपस्थित परीक्षार्थी को साक्षात्कार के लिए बुलाया गया है। शिकायत पर स्वतंत्र जांच की जगह PSC खुद को क्लीनचिट देने की कोशिश कर रही है।

तस्वीर सूरजपुर की है। यहां भी कार्यकर्ताओं ने पुतला फूंककर विरोध जताया।
भाजपा नेताओं ने कहा, कुछ दिनों पहले वीरेंद्र कुमार पटेल नाम के एक अभ्यर्थी ने आरोप लगाया कि परीक्षा केंद्र में उनके पीछे की सीट के रोल नंबर वाला अभ्यर्थी परीक्षा में अनुपस्थित था। अब उस रोल नंबर को साक्षात्कार के लिए बुलाया गया है। भाजपा नेताओं ने कहा, यह आरोप कई आशंकाओं को जन्म दे रहा है।

बेमेतरा जिले में जिला प्रशासन ने भाजयूमो नेताओ ने शिकायत की।
क्या कहता है CGPSC
अनुपस्थित परीक्षार्थी को साक्षात्कार के लिए बुलाए जाने के आरोपों पर अब लोक सेवा आयोग ने सफाई पेश की है। आयोग की ओर से कहा गया, इस आरोप की जांच शिकायतकर्ता के सामने कराई गई थी। इसमें आरोप झूठे साबित हुए हैं। CGPSC की ओर से बताया गया, सहायक प्राध्यापक भर्ती परीक्षा-2019 के लिखित परीक्षा परिणाम 19 जनवरी 2021 को जारी हुए। उसके बाद एक अभ्यर्थी वीरेन्द्र कुमार पटेल ने हिन्दी साहित्य विषय की परीक्षा में अनुपस्थित अनुक्रमांक वाले एक परीक्षार्थी को चिन्हांकित करने की शिकायत की थी। वीरेंद्र पटेल का कहना था- उनके पीछे का परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित था, लेकिन जो परिणाम आए हैं, उसमें उसे उत्तीर्ण दिखाया गया है।

कोरबा में भी विरोध की तस्वीरें सामने आईं।
आयोग के अधिकारियों ने बताया, शिकायतकर्ता का रोल नंबर 190204103691 है। उपस्थिति के आधार पर उसके पीछे का रोल नंबर 190204103692 है। इस रोल नंबर वाले अभ्यर्थी का नाम उत्तीर्ण अभ्यर्थियों की सूची में नहीं है, क्योंकि वह परीक्षा में अनुपस्थित था। उस क्रम में जिस अभ्यर्थी को साक्षात्कार के लिए बुलाया गया है, उसका रोल नंबर 190204103693 है। आयोग ने बताया, तथ्यों के आधार पर शिकायत को झूठा पाया गया है, इसके बाद इसे बंद कर दिया है।

