मनोरंजन अनलॉक:9 महीने बाद शुरू हो रहे सिनेमा हॉल, रायपुर में देखने को मिलेगी दिल वाले दुल्हनियां ले जाएंगे जैसी एवरग्रीन फिल्में

रायपुर13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फोटो रायपुर के पीवीआर सेंटर की है। इसी तरह की सीटें लोगों का स्वागत करेंगी। कोविड एमरजेंसी के दौर में पहली बार सिनेमा हॉल शहर में शुरू होने जा रहे हैं।
  • रायपुर कलेक्टर एस भारती दासन ने दिए निर्देश, नियमों की अंदेखी पर होगी एफआईआर
  • जिन जगहों पर लोगों के हाथ होंगे टच, उन्हें करते रहना होगा सैनिटाइज, 6 फीट की दूरी भी जरूरी

रायपुर में सिनेमा हॉल शुरू करने के आदेश जारी किए जा चुके हैं। बुधवार को इसे लेकर कलेक्टर विस्तृत गाइडलाइन जारी की। जिला प्रशासन की तरफ से कहा गया है कि नियमों की अंदेखी करने पर कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। महामारी एक्ट के तहत एफआईआर भी हो सकती है। लोगों को इस दौरान कोविड प्रोटोकॉल्स का पूरी तरह से पालन करना होगा। शहर के मेग्नेटो मॉल स्थित पीवीआर और सिटी सेंटर मॉल स्थित सिनेमैक्स को 15 नवंबर से शुरू किया जा रहा है। शनिवार तक इन सेंटर्स के सैनिटाइजेशन और क्लीनिंग का काम होगा।

यह फिल्में मिलेंगी देखने को
कोविड की वजह से बॉलीवुड भी थम सा गया। नई फिल्मों की शूटिंग हुई नहीं और वेबसीरीज ने मोबाइल फोन को थिएटर की स्क्रीन बना दिया। मगर अब अनलॉक में पहली फिल्म शहर में रीलीज होने जा रही है। पीवीआर के गौरव ने दैनिक भास्कर को बताया कि फिल्म का नाम है सूरज पर मंगल भारी। इसमें जासूस के किरदार में नजर आएंगे एक्टर मनोज तिवारी। इसके अलावा पीवीआर की स्क्रीन्स पर यशराज बैनर की नई पुरानी फिल्में देखने को मिलेंगी, जैसे दिल वाले दुल्हनिया ले जाएंगे, वीर जारा, दिल तो पागल है।

एक सीट रहेगी खाली
अब तक परिवार और दोस्तों के साथ हाउसफुल के हालात में फिल्में देखी गईं मगर अब ऐसा नहीं होगा सिनेमा हॉल आधा खाली रहेगा। नए निर्देशों के मुताबिक एक व्यक्ति जब सीट पर बैठेगा तो ठीक बगल की कुर्सी खाली रहेगी। इसपर कोई नहीं बैठ सकेगा। कलेक्टर ने निर्देश में बताया कि पूरे हॉल की क्षमता के 50 प्रतिशत ही लोग बैठ सकेंगे। यानी 100 सीटें हैं तो 50 लोग ही बैठ सकेंगे। सभी को मास्क का इस्तेमाल करना होगा। टेंपरेचर की जांच के बाद ही एंट्री मिलेगी।

एसी की टेंपरेचर सेटिंग 24-30 डिग्री सेल्सियस के आस-पास होनी चाहिए। ताजी हवा आ-जा सके इसका भी इंतजाम हो, एंट्री-एक्जिट पाईंट और कॉमन एरिया में सैनिटाईजर रखना अनिवार्य होगा। जो टच फ्री मोड में हों। कॉमन एरिया में 6 फीट की दूरी का मार्कर बनाया जाना अनिवार्य होगा। कोरोना के प्रारंभिक लक्षण जैसे कि सर्दी, खांसी, बुखार वगैरह होने पर लोगों को एंट्री नहीं मिलेगी। सिनेमाघर, मल्टीप्लेक्स में लोग मास्क या फेसकवर छोडें तो इन्हें सही तरीके से डिस्पोज करना होगा।

टिकट नहीं मिलेगी
पीवीआर के गौरव ने बताया कि लोगों के साथ हम पेपर लेस काम करेंगे। आनलाइन ट्रांजेक्शन पर काम होगा। काउंटर से टिकट लेने पर कैश का लेन-देन होगा मगर टिकट नहीं दी जाएगी। लोगों के मोबाइल पर मैसेज और लिंक के जरिए टिकट या बुकिंग डीटेल दी जाएगी। एंट्री पर इसे जांच कर लोगों को अंदर प्रवेश दिया जाएगा।

बच्चों को एंट्री नहीं
65 वर्ष से अधिक आयु के व्यक्ति, गर्भवती महिलाएं और 10 वर्ष से कम आयु के बच्चों को कलेक्टर ने घर पर ही रहने की सलाह दी है। इंटरवल में लॉबी और वॉशरूम में अधिक भीड़ से बचने के प्रयास किए जायें। इंटरवल की टाइमिंग बढ़ाई जाए। ताकि एक-एक लाइन से लोग कॉमन एरिया या वॉशरूम में जा सकें। दूसरी स्क्रीन के इंटरवल टाइमिंग के साथ ओवरलैप ना हो यह भी देखना सेंटर्स की जिम्मेदारी होगी।

