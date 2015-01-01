पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

काम की खबर:रायपुर, बिलासपुर, दुर्ग और सरगुजा में पंजीयन दफ्तर के समय में किया गया बदलाव, 13 नवम्बर तक शाम 6 बजे तक होगी रजिस्ट्री

रायपुर15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फोटो रायपुर के रजिस्ट्री दफ्तर की है। वक्त बढ़ने से लोगों को सुविधा मिलेगी।
  • त्योहार के चलते लोगों की सुविधा को ध्यान में रखकर लिया गया फैसला
  • सरकार का दावा इस बार बढ़ी है रजिस्ट्री से मिलने वाले राजस्व की दर

राज्य शासन ने रायपुर, बिलासपुर, दुर्ग और सरगुजा जिले में लोगों की सुविधा के लिए पंजीयन कार्यालय के समय में बदलाव किया है। 13 नवंबर तक इन दफ्तरों में आधे घंटे ज्यादा देर तक काम होगा। महानिरीक्षक पंजीयन और अधीक्षक मुद्रांक धर्मेश साहू ने बताया कि पंजीयन कार्यालयों का समय सुबह 10.30 से 6 बजे तक रहेगा। इस अवधि में लोग दस्तावेजों का पंजीयन करा सकते हैं।

मिली बढ़त
5 डिसमिल से छोटे भू-खण्डों की खरीदी-बिक्री में लगी रोक को हटाने, सम्पत्ति की शासकीय गाइड लाइन दरों में और पंजीयन शुल्क में कमी की वजह से राजस्व पर असर पड़ा है। सरकार का दावा है कि कोरोना काल में भी राजस्व दस्तावेजों के पंजीयन और राजस्व प्राप्ति में पिछले वर्ष अक्टूबर माह की तुलना में इस वर्ष अक्टूबर माह में वृद्धि दर्ज की गई है। वर्ष 2019 के अक्टूबर माह में 16 हजार 504 दस्तावेजों का पंजीयन हुआ था, जबकि वर्ष 2020 के अक्टूबर माह में 18 हजार 754 दस्तावेजों का पंजीयन हुआ है। 2019 के अक्टूबर माह में दस्तावेजों के पंजीयन से 117 करोड़ 60 लाख रुपए का राजस्व प्राप्त हुआ था। 2020 के अक्टूबर माह में दस्तावेजों के पंजीयन से 127 करोड़ 85 लाख रुपए का राजस्व प्राप्त हुआ है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंशिवराज के 3 मंत्री इमरती, दंडोतिया और कंसाना हारे; सिंधिया बोले- मैं नहीं कमलनाथ-दिग्विजय गद्दार - मध्य प्रदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें