अनोखा विरोध:विद्या मितानों ने सुआ नृत्य कर सरकार तक पहुंचाई अपनी बात, 12 दिनों से रायपुर में बैठे हैं धरने पर

रायपुर22 मिनट पहले
फोटो रायपुर की है। धरना स्थल पर लोक कला के इस नृत्य के साथ विरोध जताया गया।
  • विद्या मितानों की एक ही मांग, वेतन और नियमितीकरण
  • ग्रामीण इलाके के स्कूलों में किया पढ़ाने का काम अब इन्हें भूले जिम्मेदार

रायपुर के बूढ़ा पारा स्थित धरना स्थल पर छत्तीसगढ़ के पारंपरिक सुआ नृत्य की झलक देखने को मिली। आमतौर पर सियासी भाषणों और नारों से गूंजने वाली इस जगह पर छत्तीसगढ़ के लोकगीत गाए जा रहे थे। इसके पीछे की वजह असल में त्योहार की खुशी नहीं बल्कि बेरोजगारी का दर्द लिए हुए थी। विद्या मितान (अनियमित शिक्षक) का रोजगार छिन गया है, यह नियमित किए जाने की मांग कर रहे हैं। सरकार इनकी बात सुन नहीं रही इसलिए 12 दिनों से रायपुर में धरना दे रहे हैं। शनिवार को विद्या मितानों ने सुआ नृत्य किया, बीच में सभी पोस्टर को रखकर इनके चारों तरफ घेरा बनाकर महिलाओं ने चक्कर लगाते हुए डांस किया। सभी ने गीत गाया जिनमें विद्या मितान अपनी व्यथा और रोजगार की मांग की बात कर रहे थे। सुआ नृत्य छत्तीसगढ़ का पारंपरिक नृत्य है जो गांवों और शहरों में किया जाता है। इसे खुशहाली लाने वाला माना जाता है। विद्या मितान संगठन के धर्मेंद्र ने बताया कि इस मौके पर लोग नए कपड़े पहनते हैं, बच्चों के लिए मिठाई वगैरह लेते हैं, हमारा परिवार तो रोटी के लिए तरस रहा है। सरकार ने चुनाव से पहले हमें नियमित करने की मांग की थी, जब तक हमारी मांग पूरी नहीं होगी संघर्ष जारी रहेगा।

