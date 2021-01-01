पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

घोषणा पत्र समिति की बैठक:मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा- दो साल में तेजी से पूरे हुए वादे, 25 पूरे

रायपुर2 दिन पहले
कांग्रेस चुनाव घोषणा पत्र के क्रियान्वयन को लेकर संगठन ने शनिवार को हिसाब किताब लिया। समिति की बैठक में घोषणा पत्र के क्रियान्वयन को लेकर रणनीति बनी। इसमें बताया गया कि अब तक राज्य सरकार ने 36 में से 25 घोषणाएं पूरी कर ली हैं। मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने कहा कि पिछले दो वर्षों में हमने तेजी से घाेषणा पत्र का क्रियान्वयन किया है। आने वाले समय में बची हुई जितनी भी घोषणाएं हैं उनका मूल्यांकन करके क्रियान्वयन किया जाएगा।

क्रियान्वयन समिति के गठन के लगभग डेढ़ साल बाद मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल, समिति के संयोजक जयराम रमेश, राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता रणदीप सुरजेवाला, प्रदेश प्रभारी पीएल पुनिया और प्रदेश अध्यक्ष मोहन मरकाम की मौजूदगी में समिति की पहली बैठक राजीव भवन में हुई।

इसमें पिछले दो सालों में सरकार के कामकाज की समीक्षा की गई। साथ ही आने वाले समय में शेष कामों को प्राथमिकता से पूरा करने का संकल्प लिया गया। बता दें कि कांग्रेस ने सभी कांग्रेस शासित राज्यों में चुनाव घोषणा पत्र क्रियान्वयन समिति का गठन किया है।

