स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट:रायपुर की परियोजनाओं को देखने पहुंचे मुख्य सचिव, ऑक्सीजोन की बाउंड्रीवॉल पर आकर्षक पेंटिंग बनाने का निर्देश

रायपुर39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मुख्य सचिव आरपी मंडल मैदान में उतरकर परियोजनाओं की निगरानी की कार्यशैली के लिये जाने जाते हैं।
  • मुख्य सचिव के साथ क्षेत्रीय विधायक, कलेक्टर और एसपी भी रहे मौजूद
  • मल्टी लेवल पार्किंग, कोतवाली थाना, देवेंद्र नगर मार्ग चौड़ीकरण की स्थिति देखी

मुख्य सचिव आरपी मंडल ने बुधवार को रायपुर स्मार्ट सिटी लिमिटेड की महत्वपूर्ण परियोजनाओं का निरीक्षण किया। मुख्य सचिव बारी-बारी से मल्टी लेवल पार्किंग, सिटी कोतवाली, देवेंद्र नगर मार्ग उन्नयन व स्मार्ट ऑक्सीजोन सड़क चौड़ीकरण कार्य की प्रगति देखने पहुंचे।

इस दौरान उनके साथ छत्तीसगढ़ गृह निर्माण मंडल के अध्यक्ष और क्षेत्रीय विधायक कुलदीप जुनेजा, कलेक्टर डॉ. एस भारतीदासन, वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधीक्षक अजय यादव, नगर निगम आयुक्त सौरभ कुमार, अपर प्रबंध संचालक प्रभात मलिक भी थे।

देवेंद्र नगर सड़क मार्ग के चौड़ीकरण का उन्होंने जायजा लेते हुये मुख्य सचिव ने सुचारु आवागमन में होने वाले सभी तरह के गतिरोध को समय रहते दूर करने के निर्देश दिए। ऑक्सीजोन स्मार्ट रोड के निरीक्षण के दौरान उन्होंने बाउंड्रीवॉल पर आकर्षक पेंटिंग के साथ ही मार्ग में आवाजाही को सुगम बनाने को कहा।

मुख्य सचिव, वन विभाग द्वारा तैयार किए गए ऑक्सीजोन काे भी देखने पहुंचे। इस दौरान उन्होंने परिसर में हराभरा वातावरण विकसित करने के लिए चल रहे कार्यों की जानकारी ली।

मल्टी लेवल पार्किंग परिसर पहुंचकर मुख्य सचिव ने यहां उपलब्ध सुविधाओं की जानकारी ली। इसे कलेक्ट्रेट मार्ग के सौंदर्यीकरण और वाहनों की बेहतर पार्किंग सुविधा के लिये बनाया जा रहा है।

मुख्य सचिव ने निर्माणाधीन सिटी कोतवाली और इससे सटे मार्ग के चौड़ीकरण के लिए नगर निगम और स्मार्ट सिटी द्वारा तैयार की गई कार्ययोजना के तकनीकी बिंदुओं पर अधिकारियों को मार्गदर्शन भी दिया।

