फैसला:पंडरी स्टैंड में सिटी बस स्टाॅप भी नामंजूर, खाली होने वाली जमीन पर मार्केट संभव

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
बस स्टैंड बंद होने से व्यस्त पंडरी रोड से गुजरने वालों को दिनभर होने वाली इस बदइंतजामी से मिलेगी निजात।
  • बस स्टाॅपेज से फिर वही समस्या, इसलिए पुलिस का प्रस्ताव खारिज

अगले कुछ दिन में भाठागांव बस टर्मिनल के लोकार्पण के बाद शहर में बसों के घुसने पर बैन से पंडरी बस स्टैंड पूरी तरह खाली हो जाएगा। यहां ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने सिटी बस स्टाॅपेज का प्रस्ताव दिया था, लेकिन इसे यह कहकर खारिज कर दिया गया कि जिस समस्या से बचने के लिए बसें हटाई जा रही हैं, उससे वह कम नहीं होंगी। इस जगह के इस्तेमाल के लिए निगम ने मंथन शुरू किया है, लेकिन उच्चपदस्थ सूत्रों का मानना है कि यहां कोई बड़ा मार्केट डेवलप करने की पूरी संभावना है। ऐसा मानने की वजह ये बताई जा रही है कि एक तो यह पंडरी जैसे मार्केट से लगी प्रापर्टी है, दूसरा बस स्टैंड के आसपास का इलाका बिजनेस के लिहाज से शहर का प्राइम लोकेशन भी है। पंडरी बस स्टैंड में अगले महीने से यात्री बसों का प्रवेश पूरी तरह बंद हो जाएगा। इसलिए अब चर्चा खाली हुई जगह को लेकर चल रही है। फिलहाल निगम ने तय नहीं किया है लेकिन इस जगह के कामर्शियल उपयोग को लेकर अफसर विचार कर रहे है। यह जगह बाजार से जुड़ा है। यहां पर कोई अस्थाई मार्केट बनाया जा सकता है या फिर किसी स्थायी मार्केट के लिए योजना तैयार की जा सकती है। निगम अफसरों के अनुसार पंडरी मार्केट की जगह के उपयोग के लिए स्मार्ट सिटी को सर्वे करने और रिपोर्ट तैयार करने कहा गया है। पंडरी की जगह निगम की है लेकिन उससे निगम को कोई आमदनी नहीं होती। स्मार्ट सिटी जगह के उपयोग और उससे निगम की आय विकसित करने को लेकर प्लान तैयार करेगा।

स्टैंड से रोजाना ढाई हजार बसें
राजधानी रायपुर के पंडरी बस स्टैंड से राज्य के भीतर तथा शहर के दूसरे राज्यों के लिए लगभग ढाई हजार बसें रोज चलती हैं। सुबह 6 बजे से रात 10 तक स्टैंड से लगातार छोटी और बड़ी दूसरी की बसें निकलती हैं। इस वजह से बस स्टैंड के निकाष द्वार के सामने रोड पर दिनभर जाम के हालात रहते हैं। यह काफी व्यस्त रूट है। पंडरी कपड़ा मार्केट के अलावा मोवा, सड्ढू, शंकर नगर से आने वाली कार और बाइक की वजह से सड़क दिनभर काफी व्यस्त रहती है।
ढाई लाख वर्गफीट से ज्यादा जगह
निगम अफसरों के अनुसार पंडरी बस स्टैंड में करीब में ढाई लाख वर्गफीट से ज्यादा जगह खाली है। इतनी बड़ी जगह पर शापिंग मॉल, कामर्शियल कांप्लेक्स तथा काफी बड़ी पार्किंग बनाई जा सकती है। पंडरी स्टैंड में कुछ जगह सीएसआईडीसी की भी है। यह जगह फिलहाल एक प्राइवेट बस आपरेटर्स के कब्जे में है, जो उसे अपनी बसों के गैरेज और पार्किंग के तौर पर इस्तेमाल कर रहा है। सीएसआईडी के साथ टाईअप कर इस जगह का भी उपयोग किया जा सकता है।

कामर्शियल कांप्लेक्स भी संभव
निगम के पास कुछ सुझाव भी आ रहे हैं कि यहां पार्किंग बनाया जाए। पूरी पंडरी और आसपास मार्केट में पार्किंग नहीं है। पार्किंग के साथ यदि कामर्शियल कांप्लेक्स तैयार किया जाए तो इससे निगम को आमदनी भी होगी। स्मार्ट सिटी अभी इसी कांसेप्ट पर काम कर रही है। प्रोजेक्ट को लेकर बजट की भी दिक्कत नहीं होगी।

"पंडरी बस स्टैंड की खाली होने वाली जगह पर क्या कर सकते हैं, इसके लिए अफसरों से प्लान मांगा गया है। हर दृष्टिकोण से सोचकर किसी नतीजे पर पहुंचेंगे।"
-एजाज ढेबर, महापौर रायपुर

