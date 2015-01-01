पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

रायपुर में कोरोना और दीवाली:कलेक्टर के निर्देश दुकानदार अपने पूरे स्टाफ का कोविड टेस्ट करवाएं, बाजारों में नगर निगम बनाएगा मास्क वाच टावर

रायपुर7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फोटो रायपुर के मालवीय रोड की है। इस जगह पर शाम होते ही इस तरह के नजारे पिछले करीब 1 सप्ताह से देखने को मिल रहे हैं।
  • वाच टावर से शहर की समाज सेवी संस्थाओं के लोग करेंगे मास्क न लागने वालों की निगरानी
  • बिना मास्क आने वालों को फ्री में मास्क देंगे व्यापारी संगठन, त्योहारों के मद्देनजर तैयारी

रायपुर शहर में दीवाली की वजह से बाजार में काफी भीड़ है। इसकी वजह से जिला प्रशासन कुछ तैयारियां कर रहा है। सोमवार को कलेक्टर एस भारती दासन ने व्यापारिक संगठनों और समाज सेवी संस्थाओं के साथ एक बैठक की। इस बैठक में कुछ अहम फैसले लिए गए हैं। अब व्यापारी नो मास्क नो सामान के नियम का सख्ती से पालन करेंगे और करवाएंगे। बिना मास्क के आने वाले ग्राहकों को ना सामान मिलेगा ना ही दुकान या बाजार में एंट्री। यह भी तय किया गया कि व्यापारी दुकानों में मास्क का बंदोबस्त करेंगे, जिन लोगों के पास मास्क नहीं होगा उन्हें मास्क दिया जाएगा। इसके लिए व्यापारिक संगठन दुकानों में मास्क बंटवाने की बात पर भी राजी हुए हैं।

बैठक में कलेक्टर के अलावा एसएसपी अजय यादव और नगर निगम के अधिकारी भी मौजूद थे।
बैठक में कलेक्टर के अलावा एसएसपी अजय यादव और नगर निगम के अधिकारी भी मौजूद थे।

दुकानें होंगी कोविड फ्री घोषित
कलेक्टर ने सभी दुकानदारों से यह कहा है कि वो अपना और पूरे स्टाफ का कोविड टेस्ट कराएं। जब सभी की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव होगी तो दुकानदार अपनी दुकान को कोविड फ्री घोषित कर सकेंगे। नगर निगम के अपर आयुक्त पुलक भट्‌टाचार्य ने बताया कि जरूरत के हिसाब से कैंप लगाकर सभी का टेस्ट किया जाएगा। इस बैठक में यह बताया गया कि कोविड जांच का यह मतलब नहीं कि जांच होगी तो तो रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव ही आएगी। रविवार को 2200 लोगों की जांच की गई और रिपोर्ट 120 लोगों ही पॉजिटिव पाए गए। सभी से सावधानी रखने कहा गया है।

वाच टावर से होगी अनाउंसमेंट
अपर आयुक्त पुलक भट्‌टाचार्य ने बताया नगर निगम बाजारों में वाच टावर बनाने जा रहा है। इसे लेकर बैठक में शहर के सामाजिक संगठनों से चर्चा की गई। शहर के गोलबाजार, पंडरी, मालवीय रोड, बंजारी रोड जैसे भीड़-भाड़ वाले इलाकों यह टावर बनेंगे। इन टावरों में बैठकर एनजीओ के वॉलेंटियर, लोगों पर नजर रखेंगे, जिसने मास्क न लगाया हो तो उसे टोकर मास्क लगाने के लिए कहा जाएगा। टावर में बैठे होने की वजह से वॉलेंटियर भी भीड़ से सुरक्षित रहेंगे।

भीड़ बड़ी परेशानी
बाजारों में भीड़ प्रशासन के लिए बड़ी समस्या बनी हुई है। हालांकि इस सप्ताह कुछ बाजारों में चार पहिया वाहनों के प्रवेश पर रोक लगाई जा सकती है। बैठक में मौजूद व्यापारी संगठन के जितेंद्र बरलोटा ने बताया कि भीड़ बाजारों में बढ़ी है। अब किसी को बाजार आने से तो रोका नहीं जा सकता। हालांकि लोग समझदारी दिखाते हुए पहले ही जरुरी खरीदारी कर रहे हैं। इस ऐन मौके पर भीड़ के हालात पर काबू रहने की उम्मीद है। सभी व्यापारी पोस्टर बैनर के जरिए सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग और मास्क के प्रति लोगों को जागरुक करेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंएक्टिव केस कम होने की रफ्तार तेजी से घटने लगी; केरल के राज्यपाल आरिफ मोहम्मद अस्पताल में भर्ती - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन भर व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। अब तक जो भी निवेश किए हैं उनमें आशातीत लाभ भी होगा। आप कुछ ऐसे भी कार्य करेंगे, जिससे आपकी रचनात्मकता सामने आएगी। त्यौहार विशेष की तैयारी में भी समय व्यतीत होगा।...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें