फैशन एग्जीबिशन की शुरुआत:गर्ल्स के लिए डिजाइन की क्रेप टॉप विद स्कर्ट, तीन तरह से पहन सकते हैं ये ड्रेस

रायपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
क्रेप टॉप विद स्कर्ट ड्रेस में काव्या छाबड़िया।
  • 9 महीने बाद शहर में एक साथ दो फैशन एग्जीबिशन की हुई शुरुआत, फेस्टिव सीजन के लिए ड्रेस, ज्वेलरी, बैग्स, शूज और डेकोरेटिव्स किए गए हैं प्रदर्शित

लगभग 9 महीने बाद बुधवार को शहर में दो फैशन एग्जीबिशन की शुरुआत हुई। जीई रोड स्थित होटल सयाजी में लगी सूत्रा एग्जीबिशन में दिल्ली, पुणे, मुंबई, कोलकाता से आए डिजाइनर्स ने इंडो-वेस्टर्न ड्रेस, ज्वेलरी और डेकोरेटिव्स प्रदर्शित किए हैं। वहीं, पचपेड़ी नाका में लगी सुमित सिनफैब की एग्जीबिशन में प्रीमियम ब्रांड के मेंस वियर और बच्चों के लिए स्टाइलिश शूज, टीशर्ट, टॉयज और गिफ्ट आयटम प्रदर्शित किए गए हैं।
सूत्रा एग्जीबिशन में डिजाइनर भूमिका छाबड़िया ने टीनएजर गर्ल्स के लिए काॅटन फेब्रिक का टू पीस डिजाइन किया है। पांच मीटर कपड़े से डिजाइन की गई क्रेप टॉप विद स्कर्ट ड्रेस रस्ट कलर की है। ये थ्री इन वन ड्रेस है। इसकी टॉप को तीन अलग-अलग स्टाइल से कैरी कर सकते हैं। इसे ऑफ शोल्डर स्टाइल, वन साइड स्टाइल और ट्यूब स्टाइल में पहन सकते हैं। इस पार्टी वियर ड्रेस के साथ उन्होंने मैचिंग मास्क भी डिस्प्ले किया है।
सूत्रा 5 और सुमित सिनफैब रहेगी दिवाली तक : सूत्रा एग्जीबिशन 5 नवंबर तक और सुमित सिनफैब प्रदर्शनी दिवाली तक रहेगी। दोनों प्रदर्शनी में सुबह 11 से रात 8 बजे तक विजिट कर सकते हैं। एंट्री फ्री है। कोरोना संक्रमण से बचने के लिए यहां मास्क पहनना अनिवार्य रखा गया है। सैनिटाइजेशन पर भी फोकस किया जा रहा है।

बच्चों के लिए लाए थानोस और हल्क जैसे कैरेक्टर के फेस स्टैच्यू
पचपेड़ी नाका में लगी सुमित सिनफैब एग्जीबिशन में मेंस वियर सेग्मेंट में विंटर सीजन के लिए ट्रेंडी शर्ट, टीशर्ट, ब्लेजर, जैकेट और स्वेटर एग्जिबिट किए गए हैं। वहीं, 2 से 10 साल के बच्चों के लिए खास टॉयज जोन बनाया गया है। यहां मिकी माउस, हल्क, कैप्टन अमेरिका, ब्लैक पैंथर, स्पाइडरमैन, हल्क और थानोस जैसे 15 से ज्यादा नामी कैरेक्टर के फेस स्टैच्यू प्रदर्शित किए गए हैं। गर्ल्स के लिए सॉफ्ट टॉयज पैटर्न का पर्स भी डिस्प्ले किया गया है।

