अवैध कब्जा:पंडरी मार्केट में सड़क पर दुकानों का एंट्रेंस बंद करने, कब्जे हटाने के लिए 20 तक की मोहलत

रायपुर4 घंटे पहले
पंडरी मार्केट में सोमवार को महापौर एजाज ढेबर पहुंचे और कारोबारियों से चर्चा की।
  • पुलिस और क्रेन से साथ पहुंचे मेयर ढेबर, जाम के कारण खत्म करने की नसीहत

पंडरी कपड़ा मार्केट में अवैध कब्जा करने और सड़क की तरफ दुकानें खोलकर रोड जाम करने वाले कारोबारियों पर दीपावली के बाद निगम बड़ी कार्रवाई करेगा। कोरोना महामारी और दिवाली को देखते हुए उन्हें 20 तारीख तक मोहलत दी गई है। इसके निगम के अफसर बुलडोजर लेकर पहुंचेंगे और व्यापारियों को सुनवाई का कोई भी मौका नहीं दिया जाएगा। सोमवार को नगर निगम और पुलिस का काफिला लेकर पंडरी मार्केट में उतरे महापौर एजाज ढेबर ने कारोबारियों को हिदायत दी है कि सड़कों पर ऐसे इंतजाम किए जाएं जिनसे यहां जाम न लगे। एक भी वाहन पार्किंग के बाहर मिला तो क्रेन से उठा लिया जाएगा। पंडरी मार्केट में कुछ कारोबारियों ने ले-आउट और नक्शे के विपरीत सड़क की तरफ दुकानें खोल ली है। जबकि नक्शे में इस मार्केट की सभी दुकानों का एंट्रेंस चारदीवारी के भीतर है। इसी वजह से पंडरी मार्केट की मुख्य सड़क पर दिनभर जाम लग रहा है। हर त्योहारी सीजन में यही रोड आमतौर से जाम रहने लगी है। महापौर ढेबर ने जोन अफसरों के साथ पूरे बाजार में पैदल घूमकर बाजार और यहां आने वाले लोगों की समस्याओं को खुद महसूस किया। उन्होंने कहा कि पंडरी कपड़ा बाजार को थोक बाजार के रूप में विकसित किया गया था, लेकिन थोक कारोबारियों ने यहां चिल्हर बाजार बना लिया। इस वजह से अब यहां बड़ी संख्या में चिल्हर खरीदार पहुंचने लगे हैं। लोगों की भीड़ और कारोबार की वृद्धि देखते हुए कारोबारियों ने सड़क की तरफ दुकानें खोल ली और भीतर-बाहर कई जगहों पर कब्जे कर लिए। पैसेज और खाली जगह को भी नहीं छोड़ा। पार्किंग की जगह पर भी कब्जा कर लिया है। ऐसे सभी कारोबारियों को फटकार लगाते हुए कहा गया कि त्योहार की वजह से कुछ दिन की मोहलत दी जा रही है। लेकिन अगर 20 तारीख के बाद भी यही स्थिति रही तो अफसर बोलेंगे नहीं, सीधे कार्रवाई करेंगे। उन्हें कार्रवाई करने की पूरी छूट दी जा रही है।

फीडिंग सेंटर भी बनाए जाएंगे
महापौर ने कहा कि पंडरी आने वाली माताओं और बहनों को यहां कई तरह की दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ता है। छोटे और नवजात बच्चे लेकर आने वाली महिलाओं के लिए यहां फीडिंग सेंटर बनाए जाएंगे। करीब आधा दर्जन आधुनिक यूरिनल और टॉयलेट भी बनाए जाएंगे। पुरुषों के लिए भी यहां प्रसाधन की सुविधा उपलब्ध रहेगी।
पुलिस-निगम की मानीटरिंग
महापौर ने निगम जोन-3 के अफसरों को निर्देश दिया है कि त्योहार तक लोगों की सुविधा के लिए वे बाजार की नियमित मानिटरिंग करे। पुलिस को साथ लेकर वे बाजार में सड़कों पर कब्जे और वाहनों को अनियमित पार्किंग को व्यवस्थित करें। व्यापारियों को भी कहा गया है कि वे अपनी गाड़ियां पार्किंग में रखें।

