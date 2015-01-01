पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारी:राजधानी-बिरगांव में जल्द शुरू होगा आबादी पट्टों का वितरण

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
कोरोना और लाॅकडाउन की वजह से पिछले लगभग 10 माह से लंबित आबादी पट्टों के राजधानी और बिरगांव में वितरण का काम जल्द शुरू होने वाला है। पिछले साल दिसंबर तक सर्वे वगैरह पूरा करने के बाद प्रशासन और नगर निगम ने शासन की आबादी पट्टे बांटने की नई योजना की तैयारी कर ली थी, लेकिन मार्च में लाॅकडाउन शुरू होने की वजह से मामला अटक गया। कलेक्टर ने यह काम जल्दी शुरू करने के साथ-साथ जमीन के नामांतरण और सीमांकन के महीनों से लंबित मामले भी अभियान चलाकर निपटाने के लिए कह दिया है। कलेक्टर डॉ. एस भारतीदासन ने राजस्व अधिकारियों की बैठक लेकर कहा कि अब फसल कटाई भी हो गई है। ऐसे में लंबित सीमांकन के मामलों का निपटारा अभियान चलाकर करना चाहिए। उन्होंने रायपुर और बिरगांव नगर निगम के अफसरों से भी कहा है कि वे आबादी क्षेत्रों में पट्टा बांटने का काम पूरा करें। कोरोना की वजह से राजस्व के कई मामले अभी तक आधे-अधूरे हैं। इन्हें अब तय समय में पूरा करना चाहिए। इस बीच, रायपुर एसडीएम और तहसीलदार ने दावा किया कि सभी जमीन मामलों की सुनवाई तेज कर दी गई है। इससे लोगों को बड़ी राहत मिल रही है। जिन मामलों की सुनवाई पूरी हो गई है उनके आदेश भी लगातार जारी किए जा रहे हैं।

सीमांकन में सर्वाधिक देरी
राजधानी में जमीन के सीमांकन के मामले सबसे ज्यादा लंबित हैं। बड़ी संख्या में लोग आरआई-पटवारी दफ्तरों के चक्कर काट रहे हैं, लेकिन दोनों ही उन्हें नहीं मिलते। जानकारों के मुताबिक रायपुर तहसील में जमीन के सीमांकन का आवेदन देने के लिए केवल जांच टीम बनाने में ही एक महीने का समय लग जाता है। इसके बाद ही भी आरआई और पटवारी के कारण मामला तीन से छह माह तक टल रहा है। इससे लोगों की परेशानी बढ़ गई है। ऐसे ही कुछ लोगों ने कलेक्टर से शिकायत की थी, इसलिए इन मामलों को जल्दी निपटाने के लिए कहा गया है।

