मास्क के लिए 'माइक' आइडिया:रायपुर के बाजार में बगैर मास्क है कौन.. वॉच टावर से देख लेती है NGO टीम; एनाउंस करके तुरंत टोकती भी है

रायपुर8 मिनट पहले
फोटो रायपुर के शारदा चौक की है। इस तरह के एक दर्जन टावर शहर भर में बने हैं।
  • कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव को लेकर शहर के प्रमुख चौराहों पर बनाए गए हैं वॉच टावर
  • पीएम मोदी की अपील का असर, छोटे दुकानदारों से खरीदारी को इस बार लोगों में क्रेज

रायपुर का बाजार पूरी तरह से दीवाली के रंग में रंगा नजर आ रहा है। फुटपाथ पर लगने वाले बाजार सज चुके हैं। मिट्‌टी के दीये, मूर्तियां, धान की बालियां बिक रही हैं। लोगों में इस बार छोटे दुकानदारों से खरीदारी करने की सोच विकसित हुई है। पीएम मोदी की अपील का असर लोगों में दिख रहा है। शहर में भीड़ बढ़ेगी इसलिए प्रशासन ने भी कुछ तैयारियां कर रखी हैं। अलग-अलग चौराहों पर वॉच टावर तैयार कर दिए गए हैं। इनमें बैठकर एनजीओ के लोग लोगों से मास्क लगाने की अपील कर रहे हैं।

पुरानी बस्ती, लाखे, महमाई पारा जैसे छोटे इलाकों के बाजार में रौनक है।
इन जगहों पर बने टावर
कलेक्टर एस भारती दासन के निर्देश के बाद अब नगर निगम और रायपुर स्मार्ट सिटी लिमिटेड ने टावर तैयार कर दिए हैं। इन टावर में बैठे समाजसेवी संस्थाओं के लोग यह देख रहे हैं कि किसने मास्क नहीं लगाया। माइक से मास्क लगाने को कह रहे हैं। इस काम में 25 से भी अधिक NGO अपनी सेवाएं दे रहे हैं। 14 प्रमुख जगहों पर टावर बने हैं। बूढ़ा तालाब, कटोरा तालाब, सिटी कोतवाली, मालवीय रोड, रेलवे स्टेशन, डीडी नगर, सुंदर नगर, खमतराई, तेलीबांधा, पंडरी कपड़ा बाजार, बंजारी चौक, चिकनी मंदिर के पास, शास्त्री बाजार, एमजी रोड पर टावर बने हैं।

बूढ़ा तालाब में महिलाओं ने स्टॉल लगाया है जहां हैंडमेड सामानों की बिक्री की जा रही है।
लोकल हो रहा वोकल
बूढ़ा तालाब के किनारे शहर में स्व-सहायता समूहों की महिलाओं द्वारा तैयार उत्पादों को बेचने लगाए स्टॉल लगाए गए हैं। सीएम भूपेश बघेल ने भी यहां से तीन दिन पहले शॉपिंग की है और लोगों से भी छोटे और स्थानीय कारीगरों को रोजगार देने के मकसद से इनसे खरीदारी करने को कहा है। यहां घरों में पूजा के काम आने वाली गोबर और मिट्टी से बनी चीजें, सजावटी सामान, हर्बल प्रोडक्ट, नमकीन और चटपटे स्वाद वाले मिक्चर, पकवान, आचार, के साथ ही यहां मिठाइयां, बिस्कुट, केक, कुकीज, पेटीज मिल रही हैं।

तस्वीर रायपुर के आमापारा इलाके की है, कोविड काल में ये रंगत दीवाली की वजह से।
गुरुवार रात से शुक्रवार देर रात खुले रहेंगे बाजार
आम तौर पर धनतेरस के दिन सुबह से ही बाजार में खरीदारी शुरू हो जाती है। मगर गुरुवार को ऐसा नहीं हुआ। हालांकि बाजार पूरी तरह से तैयार है। गोल बाजार, एमजी रोड, मालवीय रोड, बंजारी रोड जैसे बाजारों में दुकानदारों ने अलग स्टॉल लगाया है। जिला प्रशासन ने सभी को नो मास्क नो सामान के नियम का पालन करने को कहा है। व्यापारिक संगठनों ने तय किया है कि यदि लोग मास्क लगाकर नहीं आते तो उन्हें मुफ्त में मास्क भी देंगे।

फोटो रायपुर के जीई रोड की। सजावटी सामानों को लेकर लोगों में अच्छा खास क्रेज है।
ज्योतिष के अनुसार, शुक्रवार को शाम 6 बजे के बाद धनतेरस की पूजा करना शास्त्रों की दृष्टि से सही होगा। धनतेरस का समय गुरुवार रात 9.30 बजे ही शुरू हो रहा है। अगले दिन शनिवार को सुबह रूप चौदस और शाम को दीपावली मनाई जाएगी। ज्योतिषाचार्य डॉ. दत्तात्रेय होस्केरे ने बताया कि धनतेरस त्रयोदशी का व्रत है। गुरुवार, यानी 12 नवंबर को चूंकि रात 9.30 बजे तक द्वादशी तिथि है। इसीलिए गुरुवार को दिन धनतेरस की पूजा नहीं की जा सकती लेकिन 13 नवंबर शुक्रवार को शाम को 5.59 बजे तक त्रयोदशी है।

