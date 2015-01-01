पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मिठाई दुकानों की जांच शुरू:रायपुर के कटोरा तालाब स्थित स्टोर में नगर निगम ने मारा छापा, बिना ग्लब्स के काम कर रहे थे कारीगर

रायपुर5 मिनट पहले
फोटो रायपुर की है। कोरोना महामारी के चलते सभी दुकानदारों से जरुरी सावधानी रखने कहा गया है।
  • निगम के जोन 4 की टीम ने दी दबिश, नेताजी होटल के खिलाफ कार्रवाई
  • बड़ी मात्रा में लोग यहां से खरीदते हैं मिठाई, लापरवाही कहीं ना पड़े भारी

त्योहार और कोरोना संक्रमण के माहौल के बीच मिठाइयों का कारोबार जोर पकड़ने लगा है। मंगलवार को नगर निगम की टीम ने मिठाई दुकानों पर छापा मारा। कटोरा तालाब स्थित नेताजी होटल पर जांच के लिए जब नगर निगम की टीम पहुंची तो इनके होश उड़ गए। तमाम नियमों की जानकारी होने के बाद भी यहां लापरवाही से काम किया जा रहा था। टीम ने दुकान संचालकों को सख्त हिदायत देते हुए फाइन ठोका

लोगों की थी शिकायत

किचन के अंदर का नजारा देखकर अफसर भी हैरान रहे, कि आखिर कोविड के खतरे के बाद भी लापरवाही जारी है।
दरअसल निगम आयुक्त सौरभ कुमार के निर्देश पर टीम काम कर रही है। निगम स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी विजय पाण्डेय के साथ टीम नेताजी होटल के किचन में पहुंच गई। अचानक अफसरों को देखकर कर्मचारी हड़बड़ा गए।यहां लोगों द्वारा की गई शिकायत सही पाई गई। नेताजी होटल के कर्मचारी बिना ग्लब्स के काम करते पाये गये और होटल की खाद्य सामग्री ढंकी हुई नहीं पायी गई, होटल की खाद्य सामग्री खुली पाये जाने एवं कर्मचारियों के बिना ग्लब्स पहने काम करते मिलने पर 5 हजार का फाइन किया गया। अधिकारियों ने दुकानदार से कह दिया है कि दोबारा यह शिकायत मिलने पर कड़ी कार्रवाई होगी।

