दुल्हन 420:शादीशुदा युवती ने खुद को कुंवारी बताकर रचा ली दूसरी शादी, फिर प्रेमी संग भागी, अब मामला पहुंचा रायपुर पुलिस के पास

रायपुर4 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
युवक ने इस युवती के खिलाफ समाज के लोगों से भी कार्रवाई की मांग की है। युवती पेशे से सरकारी स्कूल में टीचर है। सिंबॉलिक फोटो।
  • आरंग थाने का मामला, सरकारी स्कूल में टीचर है लड़की
  • जिससे की दोबारा शादी वह भी है शिक्षक, बेरोजगार प्रेमी के साथ चली गई

रायपुर के आरंग थाने में एक दुल्हन के खिलाफ 420 का मामला दर्ज किया गया है। आरोपी युवती के पति का दावा है कि लड़की ने खुद को कुंवारी बताकर उससे शादी की जबकि वो पहले से ही अपने प्रेमी के साथ ब्याह रचा चुकी थी। अब दूसरी शादी के लगभग 1 साल बाद वो प्रेमी के साथ भाग निकली। सामाजिक रूप से परेशान होने के बाद इस मामले में पीड़ित पति ने युवती के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी का केस दर्ज किया है।

यह है पूरा मामला
तहसील पाटन थाना उतई जिला दुर्ग के रहने वाले विद्यासागर विक्रम सिंह ने इस मामले में शिकायत कर है। विद्या पेशे से सरकारी स्कूल में टीचर हैं। इनकी पोस्टिंग शासकीय पूर्व माध्यमिक शाला मोहरा विकासखंड गुरुर जिला बालोद में है। शादी की आस में सामाजिक पत्रिका में विद्या के पिता ने सुष्मिता डहरिया के बारे में पढ़ा। सुष्मिता भी सरकारी स्कूल में टीचर है, उसने इस पत्रिका में खुद का बायोडाटा एक कुंवारी युवती के तौर पर दिया था। विद्या का परिवार सुष्मिता के गांव पहुंचा। किसी सामान्य परिवार की तरह रिश्ते की बात पक्की हो गई। 10 मार्च साल 2019 को सगाई के बाद 28 अप्रेल 2019 को शादी हो गई। युवती ने ऐसा क्यों किया इस बात की जानकारी पुलिस जुटा रही है।

शादी के बाद सुष्मिता विद्या के साथ बुरा व्यवहार करती थी। सुष्मिता अपने प्रेमी जगत से लगातार बातें करती थीं। वॉट्सएप पर चैटिंग किया करती थी। इसकी जानकारी विद्या को लगी। जानकारी जुटाने पर पता चला कि 4 अक्टूबर साल 2016 में वह जगत के साथ रायपुर के आर्य समाज मंदिर में शादी कर चुकी थी। दोनों के बीच विवाद चल ही रहा था, इस बीच सुष्मिता अपने प्रेमी के साथ बीते 20 अगस्त को भाग गई। विद्या ने अपनी शिकायत में कहा कि जगत भी पहले से शादीशुदा है। इस तरह से दोनों ने मुझे आर्थिक और सामाजिक रूप से परेशान किया है, मैं इनकी गिरफ्तारी की मांग करता हूं।

