ट्रैफिक सुधारने की कवायद:त्योहार के लिए मालवीय रोड और सदर में बंद होगा ई-रिक्शा, बंजारी रोड भी वन-वे

रायपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बिगड़ने लगी पंडरी मार्केट की तस्वीर।
  • ट्रैफिक पुलिस के 20 गश्ती दल, 250 अलग स्टाफ और 8 क्रेनें आज से बाजारों में

राजधानी के पांच बड़े बाजारों में त्योहारी सीजन में ट्रैफिक दुरुस्त रखने के लिए पुलिस ने मंगलवार को कई बड़े फैसले किए, जिन्हें आने वाले एक हफ्ते के भीतर लागू कर दिया जाएगा। इनमें सदरबाजार को नो पार्किंग जोन, बंजारी रोड मार्केट को वन-वे करना, पंडरी मार्केट के आसपास आधा दर्जन अस्थायी पार्किंग वगैरह शामिल हैं। यही नहीं, ट्रैफिक पुलिस बुधवार से ही शहर के बाजारों में 20 गश्ती दल उतार रही है। 8 क्रेनें भी घूमेंगी जो नो-पार्किंग में खड़े वाहनों को उठाएंगी। इसके अलावा बाजारों में स्थायी तौर पर 250 ट्रैफिक सिपाही तैनात किए जा रहे हैं। सारे फैसले 7 तारीख से लागू कर दिए जाएंगे। बाजार में ट्रैफिक पुलिस के 250 जवानों की ड्यूटी रहेगी। दैनिक भास्कर ने राजधानी के इन 5 बाजारों में ट्रैफिक की खामियों पर लगातार खबरें प्रकाशित कीं और हर बाजार में ट्रैफिक की कमजोर कड़ी को उजागर किया है। इस आधार पर पुलिस ने बुधवार से ही सभी बाजारों में क्रेन उतारने का फैसला कर लिया है। इस क्रेन से मुख्यत: बेतरतीब पार्किंग और नियमविरुद्ध गाड़ियों को उठाकर ट्रैफिक थाने में जमा कर दिया जाएगा। डीएसपी सतीश ठाकुर ने बताया कि इन मुद्दों पर सभी बाजारों के व्यापारियों के साथ मंथन किया गया, फिर यह प्लान फाइनल हुआ है।

मालवीय रोड पर कारें भी बैन
मालवीय रोड के कारोबारियों से पुलिस ने अपील की है कि उनकी गाड़ियां दुकान के सामने नहीं बल्कि मल्टीलेवल पार्किंग, सीरत मैदान, गांधी मैदान या जवाहर मार्केट पार्किंग में रखी जाएं। 9 या 10 नवंबर से ई-रिक्शा समेत सारे सवारी वाहन बैन कर दी जाएंगी। नो-पार्किंग पर ज्यादा सख्ती बरती जाएगी।

सदर नो पार्किंग जोन घोषित
राज्य के सबसे बड़े सराफा मार्केट को पुलिस ने इस बार त्योहार के दौरान नो-पार्किंग जोन घोषित करने का फैसला किया है। अर्थात, अब पूरी सड़क पर ग्राहक तो दूर, दुकानदार या स्टाफ की गाड़ी भी पार्क नहीं की जा सकेगी। सदरबाजार में कारों को आने-जाने की छूट दी जा रही है, लेकिन वह भी रुक नहीं पाएंगी। सदर में कुछ निजी जमीन और मंदिर परिसर का पार्किंग के लिए उपयोग किया जाएगा।

बंजारी रोड पर बड़ा फैसला
पुलिस बंजारी मार्केट को वन-वे पर विचार कर रही है। वहां के कारोबारियों को इसे लेकर सहमति ली जाएगी। शारदा चौक से गाड़ियां मार्केट में आएगी और मालवीय रोड या नयापारा की ओर से गाड़ियां बाहर निकलेंगी। मार्केट में सुबह 9 बजे से रात 8 बजे मालवाहक भीतर नहीं जा पाएगा। गाड़ियां सड़क किनारे खींची गई सफेद पट्टी के भीतर खड़ी होगी।

एमजी रोड पर खींची लाइन
पुलिस ने एमजी रोड पर पार्किंग के लिए सफेद पट्टी खींच दी और आदेश जारी किया कि तमाम गाड़ियां इसी के भीतर खड़ी होनी चाहिए। पट्टी के बाहर रखी गाड़ियां जब्त कर ली जाएंगी। कार सजावट वालों को भी इसी पट्टी के भीतर गाड़ी रखकर काम करना होगा। करने के लिए कहा गया है। इससे एमजी रोड की गलियां जाम नहीं होंगी। यहां भी कुछ निजी प्लाट और कुछ धार्मिकस्थलों पर पार्किंग के इंतजाम किए जा रहे हैं।

पंडरी में रोड पर पार्किंग बैन
पंडरी कपड़ा मार्केट में पुलिस ने सड़क पर गाड़ी पार्क करने पर पाबंदी लगा दी है। यही नहीं, मंगलवार को ही कार्रवाई भी शुरू कर दी गई है। जो लोग खरीदी के लिए आएंगे, उन्हें माॅल या स्कूल-कालेज में गाड़ियां रखनी होंगी।

