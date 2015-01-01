पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ट्रैफिक जाम से मिलेगी राहत:शहर में बंद होगी ढाई हजार बसों की एंट्री, रिंग रोड से सीधे भाठागांव बस टर्मिनल जाएंगी बसें

पंडरी बस स्टैंड।
  • नया बस टर्मिनल शुरू होने से फाफाडीह, पंडरी, शास्त्री चौक और कालीबाड़ी की सड़कों पर कम होगा जाम

प्रमोद साहू | राजधानी की प्रमुख सड़कों पर बिलासपुर, दुर्ग-भिलाई, सराईपाली, जगदलपुर और बलौदाबाजार से आने वाली ढाई हजार यात्री बसों की एंट्री बंद की जा रही है। ये बसें अलग-अलग रुट से आकर शहर में प्रवेश किए बिना रिंग रोड से सीधे भाठागांव बस टर्मिनल पहुंचेगी। वहां से छूटकर रिंग रोड से ही शहर के बाहर निकलेंगी। इतनी बसों की एंट्री बंद होने से शहर की कई सड़कों ट्रैफिक का दबाव 20 फीसदी तक कम होगा। इससे शहर को ट्रैफिक जाम से राहत मिलेगी।
शहर में बसों के कारण लगभग हर रुट पर जाम लगता है। बिलासपुर से आने वाली बसें जब फाफाडीह चौक के पास पहुंचती हैं, तब वहां ट्रैफिक फंसता है। बलौदाबाजार की ओर से आने वाली गाड़ियों की वजह से लोधीपारा चौक और पंडरी बस स्टैंड के मुहाने पर जाम लगता है। इसी तरह जगदलपुर से आने वाली गाड़ियों के कारण टिकरापारा, कालीबाड़ी चौक और मोतीबाग चौक व जीईरोड पर लोग जाम में फंसते हैं। दुर्ग-भिलाई व राजनांदगांव की ओर से आने वाली बसों के कारण भी शहर के भीतर की कई सड़कों पर जाम लगता है। चारों दिशाओं से आने वाली बसें पंडरी की सड़क से बस स्टैंड में एंट्री करती है, इस वजह से सबसे ज्यादा जाम यहां लगता है। बस टर्मिनल से गाड़ियों का संचालन होने से यह दिक्कत दूर हो जाएगी। भाठागांव स्थित अंतर्राज्जीय बस टर्मिनल बनकर तैयार हो चुका है। शहर के बाहर रिंग रोड से टच करने वाली जगह पर बस टर्मिनल बनाने का उद्देश्य पहले से तय था। उसी पर अमल करते हुए सभी रुट की बसों का संचालन टर्मिनल से करने का निर्णय लिया गया है। रिंग रोड से सटा होने के कारण किसी रुट से भी आने वाली बस को शहर के भीतर प्रवेश की जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी।

टारगेट 30% ट्रैफिक कम करने का
पुलिस का टारगेट शहर के मौजूदा ट्रैफिक के दबाव को 30 फीसदी तक कम करने का है। इसके लिए शहर के भीतर चलने वाले ऑटो, टैक्सी और सिटी बसों के लिए नया सिस्टम बनाया जा रहा है। उस सिस्टम को अमल में लाने के बाद एक ही रूट पर एक ही समय में ऑटो एक साथ नहीं दौड़ेंगे। उनके लिए समय और रुट निर्धारित किया जाएगा।

शहर में 5 दिशाओं से बसों का प्रवेश
राजधानी में टाटीबंध, भनपुरी, जीरो पॉइंट मांढर, तेलीबांधा और पचपेड़ी नाका की ओर से ढाई हजार से ज्यादा बसें आती रहती हैं। इसमें अलग-अलग शहरों व कस्बों के अलावा दूसरे राज्यों से आने वाली बसें शामिल हैं। सभी बसें पंडरी बस स्टैंड में आकर खड़ी होती हैं। यहीं से बसें अलग-अलग रूट में निकलती हैं। कुछ ऐसे रूट हैं, जहां के लिए हर 10-15 मिनट में बसें निकलती हैं।

इन रूट पर सबसे ज्यादा ट्रैफिक
महासमुंद, रायपुर रूट
इस रूट से महासमुंद, आरंग के अलावा ओडिशा से बसें आती हैं। इस रूट की बसें तेलीबांधा चौक से केनाल रोड होकर शहर के भीतर प्रवेश करती हैं। तेलीबांधा चौक से शहर की ओर रोजाना 75 हजार गाड़ियां आती हैं। यहां पर बस के कारण ट्रैफिक का दबाव 20 फीसदी रहता है।

दुर्ग-भिलाई- रायपुर रूट
दुर्ग-भिलाई की ओर से महाराष्ट्र, एमपी के अलावा राजनांदगांव, कवर्धा, दुर्ग-भिलाई की बसें आती हैं। रायपुर-दुर्ग भिलाई रूट में टाटीबंध से रोजाना 1 लाख 10 लाख गाड़ियां चलती है।

बिलासपुर- रायपुर रूट
बिलासपुर से आने वाली बसें भनपुरी, खमतराई, फाफाडीह से जेल रोड होकर बस स्टैंड आती है। इस रूट में रोजाना 1 लाख 15 हजार गाड़ियां चलती हैं। इसमें 14 फीसदी बस का ट्रैफिक रहता है। इस रूट से एमपी, झारखंड, बिहार से लेकर जशपुर, सरगुजा, कोरबा, रायगढ़, बलरामपुर से लेकर कवर्धा, बिलासपुर, बेमेतरा, मुंगेली की बसें आती हैं।

बलौदाबाजार-रायपुर रूट
इस रूट पर हर 10 मिनट पर बसें चलती हैं। इस मार्ग से भाटापारा, बलौदाबाजार, सारंगगढ़, रायगढ़ से लेकर बिलाईगढ़ की बसें आती हैं। पंडरी रोड पर रोजाना 80-85 हजार गाड़ियां चलती हैं। इसमें 13 फीसदी बस का ट्रैफिक होता है।

अभनपुर- रायपुर रूट
अभनपुर की ओर से बस्तर, धमतरी, गरियाबंद, देवभोग की बसें आती हैं। इसमें कुछ बसें पचपेड़ी नाका से टिकरापारा होकर कालीबाड़ी, शास्त्री चौक से बस स्टैंड जाती हैं। अधिकांश बसें पचपेड़ी नाका से रिंग रोड-1 तेलीबांधा, केनाल रोड से आती है। कालीबाड़ी रोड में बस के कारण 7 फीसदी ट्रैफिक का दबाव रहता है।

