सुविधा:रायपुर से गुजरने वाली ट्रेनों के फेरों में विस्तार स्टॉपेज भी बढ़ाए गए

रायपुर2 घंटे पहले
रायपुर से गुजरने वाली दो ट्रेनों के फेरे में विस्तार किया गया है। 02973/02974 गांधीधाम-पुरी एवं 02844/02843 अहमदाबाद-पुरी साप्ताहिक स्पेशल ट्रेन (सप्ताह में 04 दिन) की सुविधा दी जा रही है। इन दोनों ही ट्रेनों का ठहराव नडियाड स्टेशन में भी होगा। गांधीधाम से बुधवार को और पुरी से 19 दिसंबर से यह ट्रेन रवाना होगी। इसी तरह 02844/02843 अहमदाबाद–पुरी की सुविधा भी मिल रही है। इसके अलावा विभिन्न रूटों में वेटिंग की स्थिति को देखते हुए रेलवे प्रशासन ने एक बार फिर ट्रेनों के फेरे में विस्तार करने का निर्णय लिया है। रेलवे द्वारा की गई जानकारी के अनुसार एलटीटी-हावड़ा नौ फेरों के लिए 29 दिसंबर तक चलेगी। इसी तरह हावड़ा-एलटीटी 31 दिसंबर तक चलेगी। नई दिल्ली-बिलासपुर राजधानी स्पेशल को नई दिल्ली से 29 दिसंबर तक और बिलासपुर से 31 दिसंबर तक चलाने का निर्णय लिया गया है। कोरबा-अमृतसर बिलासपुर त्रि-साप्ताहिक फेस्टिवल स्पेशल कोरबा से 30 दिसंबर तक जबकि अमृतसर से 1 जनवरी तक चलेगी। दुर्ग-निजामुद्दीन दुर्ग साप्ताहिक फेस्टिवल स्पेशल दुर्ग से 31 दिसंबर तक और निजामुद्दीन से 1 जनवरी 2021 तक चलाने का निर्णय लिया गया है।

दुर्ग-जम्मूतवी-उधमपुर-दुर्ग त्रि साप्ताहिक फेस्टिवल स्पेशल दुर्ग से 30 दिसंबर तक जम्मूतवी (उधमपुर) से 31 दिसंबर तक चलेगी। दक्षिण पूर्व मध्य रेलवे से होकर चलने वाली बिलासपुर–पटना साप्ताहिक पूजा स्पेशल ट्रेन के परिचालन का विस्तार किया गया है। यह विस्तार विलासपुर से 4 से 25 दिसंबर तक और पटना से 6 से 27 दिसंबर किया जाएगा।

लंबी दूरी की ट्रेनें पूरे महीने चलेंगी
02251/02252 यशवंतपुर-कोरबा साप्ताहिक पूजा स्पेशल ट्रेन के परिचालन का विस्तार 27 दिसंबर तक किया गया है। अब यह ट्रेन यशवंतपुर से प्रत्येक शुक्रवार को 25 दिसंबर तक तथा कोरबा से प्रत्येक रविवार को 27 दिसंबर तक चलेगी। 02880/02879 भुवनेश्वर-एलटीटी द्वि-साप्ताहिक पूजा स्पेशल का विस्तार 02 जनवरी तक किया गया है। अब यह ट्रेन भुवनेश्वर से प्रत्येक सोमवार एवं गुरुवार को 31 दिसम्बर तक तथा एलटीटी से प्रत्येक बुधवार एवं शनिवार को 02 जनवरी तक चलेगी। 02866/02865 पुरी–एलटीटी साप्ताहिक पूजा स्पेशल अब 31 दिसंबर तक चलेगी। अब यह ट्रेन पुरी से प्रत्येक मंगलवार को 29 दिसंबर तक तथा एलटीटी से प्रत्येक गुरुवार को 31 दिसंबर तक चलेगी। 02827/02828 पुरी-सूरत साप्ताहिक पूजा स्पेशल का विस्तार 29 दिसंबर तक किया गया है। अब यह ट्रेन पुरी से प्रत्येक रविवार को 27 दिसंबर तक तथा सूरत से प्रत्येक मंगलवार को 29 दिसंबर तक चलेगी। 02887/ 02888 विशाखापट्नम-निज़ामुद्दीन पूजा स्पेशल ट्रेन (सप्ताह में 05 दिन) का विस्तार 02 जनवरी तक किया गया है। अब यह ट्रेन विशाखापट्नम से प्रत्येक मंगलवार, बुधवार, गुरुवार, शनिवार एवं रविवार को 31 दिसंबर तक तथा निजामुद्दीन से प्रत्येक गुरुवार, शुक्रवार, शनिवार, सोमवार एवं मंगलवार को 02 जनवरी 2021 तक चलेगी। 02857/02858 विशाखापट्नम-एलटीटी साप्ताहिक ट्रेन के 29 दिसंबर तक चलेगी। अब यह ट्रेन विशाखापट्नम से प्रत्येक रविवार को 27 दिसंबर तक तथा एलटीटी से प्रत्येक मंगलवार को 29 दिसंबर तक चलेगी।

