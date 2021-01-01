पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

असली के दाम पर नकली माल:बड़े ब्रांड के फर्जी स्टीकर लगाकर हो रही थी ऑयल की पैकेजिंग, रायपुर पुलिस ने मारा तीन गोदामों पर छापा

रायपुर
तस्वीर में नजर आ रहे स्टीकर नकली हैं। इनके लोगो और अक्षरों की बनावट असली से मिलती जुलती है और लोगों को बेवकूफ बनाकर ऑयल बेचे जा रहे थे। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • शहर के भनपुरी इलाके में छापेमार कार्रवाई, गोदामों में लाखों का माल सील
  • तीन कारोबारियों को गिरफ्तार कर रही पुलिस, कैस्ट्रॉल की शिकायत पर कार्रवाई

छत्तीसगढ़ की राजधानी रायपुर में नकली ऑयल के कारोबार का खुलासा हुआ है। शनिवार को खमतराई इलाके की पुलिस ने तीन अलग-अलग गोदामों में छापा मारा। यहां फेमस ब्रांड की तरह दिखने वाली बोतल और स्टीकर का इस्तेमाल कर सामान्य ऑयल की पैकेजिंग का काम चल रहा था। यह ऑयल ऑटोमोबाइल दुकानों में असली ऑयल की कीमतों पर बेचा जा रहा था। पुलिस को यहां से कैस्ट्रॉल, होंडा जैसे ब्रांड के नकली स्टीकर वाले बॉक्स मिले हैं।

पुलिस ने गोदामों को सील कर दिया है। यहां रखे ऑयल की मात्रा और दूसरी चीजों का आंकलन किया जा रहा है।
पुलिस ने गोदामों को सील कर दिया है। यहां रखे ऑयल की मात्रा और दूसरी चीजों का आंकलन किया जा रहा है।

शहर के बाजारों में चल रहा था कारोबार
खमतराई थाना पुलिस से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक पिछले दिनों शहर में कैस्ट्रॉल कंपनी के अफसरों ने मार्केट सर्वे किया था। तब दुकानों ने असली कंपनी जैसे दिखने वाले नकली बक्सों में ऑयल बिकता मिला। इसकी शिकायत की गई थी। इसी मामले की छानबीन करते हुए पुलिस शनिवार को भनपुरी के तीन अलग-अलग गोदामों में जा पहुंची। टीम ने यहां देखा कि असली जैसे स्टीकर लगाकर धड़ल्ले से ऑयल की पैकेजिंग हो रही है।

पुलिस ने इस मामले में इन गोदामों के मालिक नवीन होतवानी, प्रियांशु जैन और राकेश पंजवानी के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। इस बात की भी जांच की जा रही है कि नकली ऑयल का कारोबार कहां तक फैला था। पुलिस को शक है कि रायपुर से आस-पास के शहरों में भी इनकी सप्लाई की जा रही होगी। तीनों गोदामों को अब सील कर दिया गया है। लाखों के माल का आंकलन किया जा रहा है।

