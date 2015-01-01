पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

उच्च शिक्षा:फाइनल का रिजल्ट बाकी पर पीजी में प्रवेश के लिए आवेदन

रायपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अब तक बीए, बीएससी के नतीजे नहीं

पं. रविशंकर शुक्ल विश्वविद्यालय के पीजी पाठ्यक्रमों में प्रवेश के लिए आवेदन की प्रक्रिया शुरू हो चुकी है। जबकि फाइनल ईयर के पूरे नतीजे अभी जारी नहीं हुए हैं। पिछले दिनों बीकॉम फाइनल ईयर के नतीजे जारी किए गए। बीए, बीएससी, बीसीए समेत अन्य के रिजल्ट अभी जारी नहीं हुए हैं। इसलिए छात्रों की नजरें फाइनल ईयर के रिजल्ट पर टिकी है। विवि के अफसरों का कहना है कि कोरोना संक्रमण की वजह से प्रवेश में पहले ही देरी हो चुकी है। अभी भी आवेदन शुरू नहीं होने से परेशानी होती। वार्षिक परीक्षा के तहत फाइनल ईयर के नतीजे जल्द जारी होंगे। इसके लिए तैयारी की जा रही है। जिन कक्षाओं के रिजल्ट आ चुके हैं उनके छात्र प्रवेश के लिए आवेदन कर सकते हैं। वहीं दूसरी ओर जिनके नतीजे अभी जारी नहीं हुए हैं, उन्हें आवेदन के लिए अतिरिक्त समय दिया जाएगा। गौरतलब है कि रविवि अध्ययनशाला में संचालित पीजी पाठ्यक्रम व कॉलेजों के लिए एक साथ आवेदन मंगाए गए हैं। ग्रेजुएशन की तरह ही विवि के पोर्टल से ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं। प्रवेश के लिए छात्र एक आवेदन में पांच कॉलेजों का चयन कर सकते हैं। छात्रों से मिले आवेदन के अनुसार लिस्ट तैयार कर संबंधित कॉलेजों को दी जाएगी। वे प्रवेश के लिए दिए गए दिशा-निर्देशों के साथ एडमिशन लेंगे। गौरतलब है कि कोरोना संक्रमण की वजह से इस बार रविवि अध्ययनशाला के लिए एंट्रेंस एग्जाम का आयोजन भी मुश्किल है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें