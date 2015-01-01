पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

घाटे का सौदा:बीआरटीएस की 30 में 19 बसें ठप, बची 11 भी घाटे में

रायपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • चलनेवाली बसों में 4 हजार यात्री मिलने चाहिए, लेकिन अभी अधिकतम 700 ही, इसलिए घाटा

नए व पुराने शहर को जोेड़ने वाली बीआरटीएस (लो फ्लोर लाल बसें) कोरोना काल में भारी पड़ गई है। यहां 30 बीआरटीएस बसें हैं, जिनमें से 19 बसों को भारी घाटे की वजह से बंद करना पड़ा है और ये खड़ी कर दी गई हैं। अब नवा रायपुर-रायपुर के बीच केवल 11 बीआरटीएस बसें चल रही हैं। वह भी तगड़ा घाटे में है। नुकसान ऐसे समझा जा सकता है कि इन बसों में रोजाना लगभग 4000 यात्रियों को चलना चाहिए, लेकिन पिछले छह महीने से यात्रियों की संख्या 700 से ज्यादा नहीं है। फिलहाल बीआरटीएस की जो बसें चल रही हैं, उनमें रायपुर स्टेशन से 8 बसें छूट रही हैं। शासकीय कर्मचारियों के लिए 3 बसें हैं। चूंकि इन बसों में भी यात्रियों की संख्या जरूरत से 15 फीसदी भी नहीं है, इसलिए कभी भी इन बसों को डिपो में रखा जा सकता है। इसी घाटे की पूर्ति के लिए कुछ अरसा पहले बीआरटीएस बसों का किराया पांच रुपए तक बढ़ा दिया गया है। अर्थात स्टेशन से मंत्रालय जाने के लिए यात्रियों को 30 की जगह 35 रुपए देने पड़ रहे हैं। इसके बावजूद घाटा नहीं पट रहा है। बीआरटीएस बसों का संचालन नवा रायपुर विकास प्राधिकरण (एनआरडीए) के पास है। अफसरों का कहना है कि बसों के फेरे बढ़ने से नुकसान कम किया जा सकता है, लेकिन जब तक यात्रियों की संख्या नहीं बढ़ती, यह फैसला भी नहीं लिया जा सकता। यही नहीं, कोराेना गाइडलाइन के कारण इन बसों की पूरी 34 सीटों पर यात्री सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के कारण नहीं बिठाए जा सकते। इसलिए भी पूरा मामला घाटे में चलने लगा है।

तेलीबांधा में फिर बनेगा स्टैंड
रायपुर से नवा रायपुर के बीच स्टेशन और डीकेएस हॉस्पिटल के पीछे बने पिकअप प्वाइंट से बसें छूटती हैं। इसके अलावा तेलीबांधा के पास भी बस स्टॉप बनाया गया है। तेलीबांधा के पास बने पिकअप प्वाइंट को तोड़कर नया बनाने की योजना है। इस जगह को स्मार्ट सिटी नए सिरे से डेवलप करने का प्लान बना रहा है। उसके बाद यहीं पर पिकअप प्वाइंट को शिफ्ट किया जा सकता है।

सालाना 10 करोड़ घाटा
बीआरटीएस बसों को चलाने से पहले एनआरडीए की एक टीम ने सर्वे किया था, जिसमें यह बात सामने आई थी कि 60 लाख की एक बस को रायपुर से नया रायपुर तक चलाने में एनआरडीए को सालाना 10 करोड़ का अतिरिक्त खर्च आएगा। यह सर्वे रिपोर्ट सही साबित होने लगी है। बीआरटीएस प्रोजेक्ट में हर माह 1 करोड़ का घाटा हो रहा है। अगर जल्दी अनुदान नहीं मिला तो इसके बंद होने का खतरा मंडरा सकता है।

फ्री-पास पर रोक जारी : रायपुर से नवा रायपुर के बीच चलने वाली बीआरटीएस की नियमित बसों में घाटे की वजह से फ्री-पास आने वाले कुछ माह तक और बंद रहेगा। कर्मचारियों के लिए बीआरटीएस एक्सप्रेस नाम से चलनेवाली बसों में फ्री-पास लागू रहेगा।

"कोरोना की वजह से बीआरटीएस बसें सीमित संख्या में चल रही हैं। यात्री भी कम ही नहीं, इसलिए बसें खड़ी की गईं। जल्द नया प्लान बनाएंगे।"
-अयाज तंबोली, सीईओ-एनआरडीए

