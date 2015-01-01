पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रायपुर में हादसा:कपड़े की दुकान में लगी आग, आस-पास के दूसरे व्यापारियों ने अपने स्टॉल बंद करके बचाया सामान

रायपुर5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फोटो रायपुर की है। दुकान के अंदर के हिस्से में आग पर काबू पाने टीम ने पानी की बौछार की ।
  • शहर के मालवीय रोड-गोल बाजार स्थित साड़ी की दुकान में हादसा
  • हादसे की वजह साफ नहीं, दमकल की 3 गाड़ियों के साथ टीम राहत कार्य में जुटी

रायपुर के मालवीय रोड-गोल बाजार इलाके में शनिवार की दोपहर हादसा हो गया। यहां स्थित एक कपड़े की दुकान में आग लग गई। गोल बाजार थाने के पास ही यह हादसा हुआ। बाजार में अफरा-तफरी मच गई। जिस सड़क पर दुकान स्थित है, वहां दीवाली की वजह से पहले ही काफी भीड़ थी। दुकान से धुआं उठते देख लोग घबरा गए। फिलहाल हालात काबू में हैं। फायर फाइटर्स की टीम राहत कार्य में जुटी हुई है।

हादसा गोलबाजार से लगी फैशन हाउस नाम के स्टोर में हुआ। आग की स्थित को देख फायर डिपार्टमेंट की तीन गाड़ियों को तैनात करना पड़ा। हालांकि लपटें दुकान अंदर ही सुलगती रही। हादसे से घबराए बाकि के दुकानदार अपनी दुकान बंद करते नजर आए। सभी भागकर दुकान के बाहर लटके, बच्चों के कपड़े और साड़ियों को हटाते रहे। इलाके की बिजली भी काट दी गई। आशंका जताई जा रही है कि आग शॉर्ट सर्किट से लगी होगी। फिलहाल हादसे की जांच जारी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंव्हाइट हाउस में ट्रम्प के दूसरे कार्यकाल की तैयारियां, उन्होंने अब तक बाइडेन को जीत की बधाई नहीं दी - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें