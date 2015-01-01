पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:बीएसयूपी कालोनी में शार्ट सर्किट से मकान में आग, दंपति झुलसी

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
सरोना बीएसयूपी कॉलोनी की चौथी मंजिल पर शनिवार रात 12.30 बजे शॉर्ट सर्किट से एक मकान में आग लग गई। मकान में रहने वाले दंपत्ति सो रहे थे। आग मकान में फैल गई। जब महिला बाथरूम जाने के लिए उठी तब उसने देखा कि आग फैल रही हैं। वह हड़बड़ाते हुए दरवाजे की ओर भागी। उसे करंट को जोरदार झटका लगा तो वह फेंका गई। उसकी आवाज सुनकर उसके पति की आवाज से नींद खुली, लेकिन वे भी बचने के प्रयास में 25 फीसदी झुलस गए। आग से बिजली के तार भी जलने लगे। इससे ग्राउंड फ्लोर में खड़ी 5 बाइक भी जल गई। कॉलोनी में हड़कंप मच गया। वहां रहने वाले सभी घरों से बाहर आ गए। दमकल की दो गाड़ियों मौके पर पहुंची। पुलिस आधा घंटे में आग पर काबू पा लिया। डीडी नगर पुलिस ने बताया कि बीएसयूपी कॉलोनी के चौथे मंजिल में नासिर अली (35) अपनी पत्नी जमीला के साथ रहते हैं। शनिवार रात भोजन के बाद दोनों सोने चले गए। उनकी पत्नी जमीला रात 12.30 बजे वाशरूम जाने के लिए उठी। उन्होंने देखा कि बैठक रूम में आग फैल गई। वह चीखपुकार मचाते हुए बाहर की ओर भागी। उनके पैर के नीचे तार आ गया। उन्हें करंट का जोरदार झटका लगा, वह झटके से दूर फेंकाकर आग की चपेट में आ गई। आगजनी में वह 60 फीसदी झुलस गई। महिला की आवाज सुनकर नासिर की नींद खुली वे भी बाहर आए। वह पत्नी की आग बुझाकर उसे लेकर बाहर की ओर भागे। लेकिन बाहर निकलते निकलते 25 फीसदी झुलस गए। दोनों को निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। महिला की हालत नाजुक हैं।

घटना के दौरान बिजली खंभे से मकान में आया बिजली का तार जलने लगा। इससे ग्राउंड फ्लोर में खड़ी 5 बाइक भी पूरी जल गई है। कॉलोनी में आग लगने से हड़कंप मच गया। कॉलोनी वाले डर गए थे। पुलिस के अनुसार बिजली मीटर में शॉर्ट होने से आग लगी है, जो मकान में फैल गई थी।

