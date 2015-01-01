पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दोस्त ने किया दुष्कर्म:रायपुर की युवती को होटल में ले जाकर किया बलात्कार, तस्वीरें वायरल करने की धमकी देकर डराया

तेलीबांधा पुलिस ने युवती का बयान दर्ज कर लिया है। युवक फिल्हाल फरार है जिसे जल्द ही गिरफ्तार करने के दावे किए जा रहे हैं। सिंबॉलिक इमेज
  • शहर के तेलीबांधा थाना इलाके का मामला, पुलिस जुटी जांच में
  • लड़की को शादी का वादा देकर शुरुआत में रोका था शिकायत करने से

छत्तीसगढ़ की राजधानी में एक युवती दुष्कर्म की घटना का शिकार हो गई। युवक ने लड़की की कुछ अश्लील तस्वीरें भी खींच रखी थीं। वो अक्सर उन्हें दिखाकर उसे ब्लैकमेल करने की कोशिश करता रहता था। तंगआकर युवती ने इस मामले की शिकायत तेलीबांधा थाना पुलिस से की। अब इस मामले की तहकीकात पुलिस कर रही है।

दोस्ती के बहाने उठाया फायदा
महोबा बाजार का रहने वाला युवक और युवती दोनों ही स्टूडेंट हैं। पिछले 4 महीनों से वो एक दूसरे को जानते थे। शुरूआत में हुई मुलाकात के बाद दोनों में दोस्ती हो गई। प्यार की बातों में उलझाकर युवक हाल ही में युवती को तेलीबांधा थाना इलाके के शगुन फार्म में लेकर गया। यहां उसने युवती के साथ शारीरिक संबंध बनाए। इससे नाराज होकर युवती पुलिस से शिकायत करने के लिए भागी मगर रास्ते में युवक ने उसे रोक लिया। बदनामी के डर उसने युवती से शादी करने का वादा कर दिया। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक फिर से युवती युवक की बातों में आ गई।

कुछ दिन बाद युवक ने फिर युवती का फायदा उठाने की सोची। जब युवती ने इंकार किया तो उसने कहा कि मैं तुम्हारी तस्वीरें वायरल कर दूंगा। तस्वीरों की बात सामने आने के बाद युवती ने हिम्मत कर परिवार के लोगों को सारी बात बताई और अब मामला थाने पहुंचा है। तेलीबांधा थाना की प्रभारी ने बताया कि इस मामले में युवती की शिकायत पर हमने एफआईआर दर्ज कर ली है। छानबीन जारी है।

