पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कार्रवाई:ओडिशा से कीमती लकड़ी की तस्करी टाटीबंध से 10 लाख का माल बरामद

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

ओडिशा के जंगलों में अवैध कटाई कर वहां से कीमती लकड़ियों की छत्तीसगढ़ में तस्करी का रैकेट सामने आया है। खिलौना और कत्था बनाने के उपयोग में आने वाली लकड़ियों की ओडिशा में अवैध कटाई कर यहां बेची जा रही है। वन विभाग ने बुधवार की रात टाटीबंध के यार्ड में छापा मारकर दो ट्रक खैर, तेंदू, कुर्रू व पापड़ा लकड़ी के टुकड़े जब्त किए गए। लकड़ियों का स्टॉक ओडिशा से रायपुर लाया गया था। जब्त लकड़ियों की कीमत 10 लाख से ज्यादा बतायी जा रही है। वन विभाग के आला अफसरों को मुखबिर से लकड़ियों की तस्करी का क्लू मिला। उसके बाद एक टीम ने सीजी जैन के यार्ड में छापा मारा। सूचना बिलकुल सही निकली। यार्ड में छोटे छोटे टुकड़ों में लकड़ी का ढेर लगा था। वन विभाग की टीम देखकर ड्राइवर और उसके साथ आया खलासी वहां से भाग निकले। कारोबारी का एजेंट रत्नाकर यादव वहां से फरार नहीं हो सका। लकड़ियां जब्त कर यादव से पूछताछ की जा रही है। लकड़ियों की कीमत 8-10 लाख बतायी जा रही है। गुरुवार देर रात तक न तो यार्ड के संचालक और न ही सप्लायर के एजेंट ही लकड़ियों की कटाई से संबंधित कोई दस्तावेज प्रस्तुत कर सके थे।

खिलौना-कत्थे में उपयोग
वन विभाग के अफसरों के अनुसार जब्त लकड़ियों का अधिकांश उपयोग खिलौना और कत्था बनाने में किया जाता है। खिलौने बनाने के लिए खास तरह की लकड़ी की जरूरत पड़ती है। यह लकड़ी मुख्यत: खिलौने बनाने के उपयोग की ही और इसीलिए इसकी तस्करी भी शुरू हो गई है।

शहर में चेकपोस्ट पर किसी ने नहीं रोका
राजधानी आने वाले हर रास्ते पर वन विभाग का चेकपोस्ट है। केवल बिलासपुर की ओर से आने वाले सड़क का चेक पोस्ट सड़क चौड़ीकरण के दौरान टूट गया। उसके बाद नया चेक पोस्ट नहीं बनाया गया। मंदिरहसौद रोड के साथ-साथ राजिम-धमतरी रोड पर वन विभाग का चेक पोस्ट है। इसी तरह दुर्ग से आने वाली सड़क पर भी चेक पोस्ट है। इसके बावजूद कहीं भी ट्रकों को रोककर जांच नहीं की गई।
इस वजह से लकड़ी से भरा ट्रक आसानी से शहर में घुस गया।
अफसरों का मानना है कि यार्ड में डंप किए जाने के बाद लकड़ी का स्टॉक धीरे-धीरे फैक्ट्री में पहुंचाने की प्लानिंग थी। इस रैकेट में कौन-कौन शामिल हैं? इसकी जांच शुरू कर दी गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन् 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें