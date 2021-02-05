पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आपस में भिड़े सरकारी कर्मचारी:प्रमोशन चाहते हो तो 10 लाख रुपए दो..इनकार करने पर कर दी पिटाई, हाउसिंग बोर्ड के PRO के खिलाफ FIR

रायपुर33 मिनट पहले
फोटो रायपुर के सिविल लाइंस थाने की है। सिराजुद्दीन के दावे से यह भी पता चलता है कि विभाग में कर्मचारी खुद घूसखोरी से परेशान हैं। - Dainik Bhaskar
फोटो रायपुर के सिविल लाइंस थाने की है। सिराजुद्दीन के दावे से यह भी पता चलता है कि विभाग में कर्मचारी खुद घूसखोरी से परेशान हैं।
शंकर नगर के रहने वाले सिराजुद्दीन को गुरुवार की शाम इनके साथ काम करने वाले एक अफसर ने पीट दिया। सिराजुद्दीन का दावा है कि प्रामोशन के लिए इनसे अफसर घूस मांग रहा था, इनकार करने पर इनकी पिटाई हो गई। अब मामला सिविल लाइंस थाने पहुंचा है। सिराजुद्दीन की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने मारपीट करने वाले राजेश नायर के खिलाफ FIR दर्ज कर ली है। सिराजुद्दीन छत्तीसगढ़ गृह निर्माण मंडल में संपदा अधिकारी हैं। राजेश नायर इसी विभाग में जनसंपर्क अधिकारी के पद पर पदस्थ है।

मतलब प्रमोशन में लगती है घूस
सिराजुद्दीन ने अपने शिकायत में जो खुलासा किया है, उससे एक और बात साफ हो गई है कि छत्तीसगढ़ गृह निर्माण मंडल में कर्मचारियों को अपने ही महकमे में प्रमोशन के लिए घूस देनी पड़ती है। सारा फसाद इसी वसूली से जुड़ा है। सिराजुद्दीन ने बताया कि पिछले साल अक्टूबर के महीने में नवा रायपुर स्थित विभाग के दफ्तर में राजेश नायर मुझ से मिला था। उसने कहा कि तुम्हारा प्रमोशन होने वाला है 10 लाख रुपए दो, नहीं तो मैं तुम्हें मीडिया में बदनाम कर दूंगा। तब सिराजुद्दीन ने रुपए देने से इंकार कर दिया।

गुरुवार की शाम राजेश नायर रास्ते में सिराजुद्दीन से मिला। उसने रास्ता रोककर फिर से 10 लाख रुपए देने की बात की। फिर से इनकार करने पर वो झगड़े पर आ गया। दोनों के बीच तीखी बहर हुई। सिराजुद्दीन का दावा है कि इसी बीच राजेश ने उसे हाथ से मुक्का मारा। इससे वो नीचे गिर गया। लातों से उसने पिटाई शुरू कर दी। पास में ही राजेश का घर है। वो सिराजुद्दीन को वहां ले जाने लगा, तब सिराजुद्दी ने पुलिस को सूचना दी। मारपीट में उसके पीठ और अंगुलियों में चोट आई है, पुलिस अब इस मामले में जांच कर रही है।

