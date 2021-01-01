पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गणतंत्र का उत्सव:रायपुर में राज्यपाल अनुसूईया उइके ने फहराया तिरंगा, राज्य और केंद्रीय पुलिस की टुकड़ियों ने दिया गार्ड ऑफ ऑनर

रायपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राज्यपाल अनुसूईया उइके ने ध्वजारोहण के बाद परेड की सलामी ली। इस मंच से उन्होंने संविधान के आदर्शों पर चलने का संकल्प दोहराया। - Dainik Bhaskar
राज्यपाल अनुसूईया उइके ने ध्वजारोहण के बाद परेड की सलामी ली। इस मंच से उन्होंने संविधान के आदर्शों पर चलने का संकल्प दोहराया।
  • पुलिस परेड ग्राउंड में हुआ मुख्य समारोह
  • महिला IPS ने किया पुलिस परेड का नेतृत्व

छत्तीसगढ़ में देश के 72वें गणतंत्र का उत्सव मनाया जा रहा है। सरकारी कार्यालयों, संस्थानों के अलावा नागरिक संगठनों, प्रतिष्ठानों और सामुदायिक भवनों में तिरंगा फहराया गया। देशभक्ति के गाने गाए गए और मिठाई बंटी। गणतंत्र दिवस का मुख्य समारोह रायपुर के पुलिस परेड ग्राउंड में हुआ। यहां राज्यपाल अनुसुईया उइके ने ध्वजारोहण किया।

पुलिस बैंड ने "जन गण मन" धुन बजाई और हवाओं में फूलों की पंखुड़िया बिखेरी गईं। राज्य पुलिस और केंद्रीय अर्धसैनिक बलों की टुकड़ियों ने राष्ट्रीय ध्वज और राज्य की संविधानिक प्रमुख राज्यपाल को गार्ड ऑफ ऑनर दिया। इसका नेतृत्व भारतीय पुलिस सेवा (IPS) की परिवीक्षाधीन अधिकारी रत्ना सिंह ने किया। इस टुकड़ी के सेकंड ऑफिसर इन कमांड के रूप में परिवीक्षाधीन उप पुलिस अधीक्षक सतीश भार्गव थे। गणतंत्र दिवस परेड में BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, SSB, छसबल पुरुष, छसबल महिला, जिला पुलिस बल, नगर सेना पुरुष, नगर सेना महिला और पुलिस बैंड की टुकड़ियां शामिल हुईंं।

कोरोना प्रॉटोकाल की वजह से मुख्य परेड काे छोटा किया गया था। राज्य पुलिस और केंद्रीय अर्धसैनिक बलों ने गार्ड ऑफ ऑनर दिया।
कोरोना प्रॉटोकाल की वजह से मुख्य परेड काे छोटा किया गया था। राज्य पुलिस और केंद्रीय अर्धसैनिक बलों ने गार्ड ऑफ ऑनर दिया।

समारोह में जनता के नाम संदेश देते हुए राज्यपाल अनुसूईया उइके ने स्वतंत्रता संग्राम के शहीदों, आजादी के लिए तन, मन, धन अर्पित करने वाले पूर्वजों और संविधान निर्माताओं को नमन किया। उन्होंने सीमाओं पर डटे जवानों से लेकर आजाद भारत के नवनिर्माण में अपना योगदान देने वाले सभी लोगों को प्रणाम किया। उसके साथ ही सरकार की उपलब्धियाें की जानकारी दी। राज्यपाल के भाषण के बाद कोरोना वारियर्स को सम्मानित किया गया। इसके तुरंत बाद कार्यक्रम के समापन की घोषणा हुई।

गांधी, नेहरू, पटेल और अम्बेडकर को याद किया

राज्यपाल ने अपने भाषण में राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी, प्रथम राष्ट्रपति डॉक्टर राजेन्द्र प्रसाद, प्रथम प्रधानमंत्री पंडित जवाहर लाल नेहरू, प्रथम विधि मंत्री डॉक्टर भीमराव अम्बेडकर, प्रथम उप प्रधानमंत्री एवं गृहमंत्री सरदार वल्लभभाई पटेल का स्मरण किया। उन्होंने कहा, जिस विलक्षण प्रतिभा और दूरदर्शिता के साथ, जनता की आशाओं और अधिकारों के संरक्षक के रूप में भारत के संविधान का निर्माण किया गया था, उसने अपनी सार्थकता बीते 71 वर्षों में स्वयं-सिद्ध की है।

राज्यपाल के कोरोना महामारी के नियंत्रण के लिए बेहतर काम करने वाले 25 काेरोना योद्धाओं डॉक्टरों, स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों, राजस्व, शिक्षा, पुलिस और नगरीय निकाय के अधिकारियों-कर्मचारियों को सम्मानित किया।
राज्यपाल के कोरोना महामारी के नियंत्रण के लिए बेहतर काम करने वाले 25 काेरोना योद्धाओं डॉक्टरों, स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों, राजस्व, शिक्षा, पुलिस और नगरीय निकाय के अधिकारियों-कर्मचारियों को सम्मानित किया।

इन कोरोना योद्धाओं का किया गया सम्मान

एम्स के डायरेक्टर डॉ. नितिन नागरकर, संयुक्त कलेक्टर संदीप कुमार अग्रवाल और राजीव कुमार पाण्डेय, क्षेत्रीय परिवहन अधिकारी शैलाभ साहू, नगर निगम के अपर आयुक्त पुलक भट्टाचार्य, मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डॉ. मीरा बघेल, मेडिकल कॉलेज हॉस्पिटल के अधीक्षक डॉ. विनीत जैन, जिला कार्यक्रम प्रबंधक, राष्ट्रीय स्वास्थ्य मिशन मनीष कुमार मैजरवार, मेडिकल कॉलेज हॉस्पिटल के एनेस्थेशिया विशेषज्ञ डॉ. ओपी सुंदरानी, मेडिकल ऑफिसर डॉ. प्रशांत साहू, ग्रामीण चिकित्सा सहायक डोगेंद्र सिंह परिहार को सम्मानित किया गया।

इनके अलावा नायब तहसीलदार अंजलि शर्मा व सृजन सोनकर, सूबेदार अभिजीत सिंह भदौरिया व गोविंद राम वर्मा, रोजगार अधिकारी केदार पटेल, ICDS के जिला कार्यक्रम अधिकारी अशोक पाण्डेय, समाज कल्याण विभाग के संयुक्त संचालक भूपेन्द्र पाण्डेय, राजीव गांधी शिक्षा मिशन के शिरीष तिवारी, रायपुर नगर निगम जोन - 05 के आयुक्त चंदन शर्मा, महानिदेशक जनसंपर्क रायपुर नगर निगम के महानिदेशक जनसंपर्क आशीष मिश्रा, आमानाका थाना के ASIवीर सिंह राज, सिविल लाइन थाना के प्रधान आरक्षक भोला चंद्राकर, यातायात रायपुर के आरक्षक उत्तम सिंह ठाकुर, सिविल लाइन थाना के आरक्षक पूर्णेन्द्र वर्मा को भी सम्मान दिया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंITBP के जवानों ने माइनस 25 डिग्री तापमान में तिरंगा फहराया; संघ प्रमुख भागवत ने भी किया ध्वजारोहण - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser