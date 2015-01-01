पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फैसला:कोतवाली से निगम मुख्यालय तक फोरलेन पर हाईकोर्ट ने लगाई रोक

रायपुर/बिलासपुरएक घंटा पहले
कोतवाली चौक से चावड़ी, गांधी मैदान होते हुए निगम मुख्यालय तक नई फोरलेन सड़क के काम पर बिलासपुर हाईकोर्ट ने अगले दो हफ्ते के लिए रोक लगा दी है। फोरलेन के लिए पुरानी संकरी रोड के चौड़ीकरण में कुछ निजी लोगों की दुकानें हटाई जा रही हैं। उन्होंने चौड़ीकरण के खिलाफ हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर की गई है। कोर्ट ने मंगलवार को याचिका पर सुनवाई करते हुए आदेश जारी किया। निगम के प्लान के अनुसार कोतवाली से पुरानी चावड़ी होते हुए गांधी मैदान से पुराने भू-राजस्व के दफ्तर की सरकारी बिल्डिंग तोड़कर वहां तक सड़क चौड़ी की जानी है। चौड़ीकरण के रास्ते में कुछ कब्जे और कुछ निजी लोगों की दुकानें भी हटाई जानी है। इसके खिलाफ शिव कुमार मिश्रा व अन्य ने अधिवक्ता सचिन सिंह राजपूत और शरद मिश्रा के जरिए हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर की। इसमें कहा गया है कि वे लोग चौड़ीकरण के विरुद्ध नहीं है लेकिन बिना मुआवजा और विस्थापन के चौड़ीकरण करना गलत है। याचिकाकर्ताओं की ओर से बताया गया कि नगर निगम रायपुर न्यू हाई टेक सिटी कोतवाली से लेकर निगम मुख्यालय गांधी चौक तक बिना मुआवजे और बगैर व्यवस्थापन के रोड चौड़ीकरण कर रहा है, जो नियम विरुद्ध है। उनकी व्यावसायिक दुकानें टूटने से आजीविका पर प्रभाव पड़ेगा। व्यवस्था किए बिना ही कार्रवाई गलत है। कोर्ट ने नगर निगम रायपुर से दो हफ्ते के भीतर जवाब पेश करने और चौड़ीकरण में फंस रहे याचिकाकर्ताओं की दुकानों को तोड़ने से तब तक रोक दिया है।

