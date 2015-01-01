पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:जल्दी चालान पेश करने की होड़ मची तो डीजीपी ने दी नसीहत- सबूत पर ध्यान दें

रायपुर2 घंटे पहले
महिला विरुद्ध अपराध की जांच कर त्वरित चालान पेश करने वाले 14 विवेचकों को मंगलवार को डीजीपी डीएम अवस्थी ने पुरस्कृत किया। हालांकि जल्दी चालान पेश करने की होड़ देखकर डीजीपी ने यह नसीहत भी दी है कि जल्दबाजी करने के बजाय पुख्ता सबूत जुटाने पर ध्यान देना चाहिए। जल्दी चालान पेश करने पर चूक का फायदा आरोपी को मिलेगा, इसलिए पुख्ता सबूतों के साथ आरोपियों को सजा दिलाने की कोशिश करनी चाहिए। डीजीपी ने कहा कि दोष साबित होने पर विवेचकों को सुपर इन्वेस्टीगेटर का खिताब और प्रशस्ति पत्र दिया जाएगा। डीजीपी अवस्थी ने त्वरित विवेचना कर चालान पेश करने वाले बिलासपुर के इंस्पेक्टर शनिप रात्रे, एसआई जेएस ठाकुर, दुर्ग के एसआई उनेश देशमुख, एएसआई बेबी नंदा, ज्योति सिंह, रायगढ़ के इंस्पेक्टर अमित शुक्ला, मनीष नागर, कोरबा के एसआई अशोक पांडेय, सूरजपुर के इंस्पेक्टर धर्मानंद शुक्ला, एसआई रश्मि सिंह, बालोद के इंस्पेक्टर अरूण नेताम, कोरिया के एसआई सचिन सिंह, मुंगेली के एसआई प्रमोद डनसेना, और रायपुर के एएसआई इंद्र बहादुर सिंह को नकद पुरस्कार से पुरस्कृत किया गया। डीजीपी अवस्थी ने दुर्ग की एएसआई बेबी नंदा द्वारा मूक-बधिर बालिका से दुष्कर्म के मामले में आरोपियों को शीघ्र सजा दिलाने पर प्रशंसा करते हुए कहा कि अन्य विवेचकों को भी ऐसी तत्परता से कार्रवाई करनी चाहिए।

