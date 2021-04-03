पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

घटिया निर्माण:लालपुर पुल पर ग्रेडिंग मशीन से समतल करने की बजाय ट्रैक्टर से फैला रहे थे मुरुम, रोका गया काम

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मैनुअल तरीके से चल रहे काम को मंत्री ने रुकवाया। - Dainik Bhaskar
मैनुअल तरीके से चल रहे काम को मंत्री ने रुकवाया।

लालपुर फ्लाईओवर का काम दो साल रुकने के बाद फिर शुरू हुआ, लेकिन नेशनल हाईवे को क्राॅस करनेवाले इस पुल के निर्माण में ठेका एजेंसी ने बड़ी गलती कर डाली। पुल के लिए सड़क बनाने मुरुम बिछाई जा रही है और इसे ग्रेडिंग मशीनों से समतल करना पड़ता है। लेकिन इस पुल पर ट्रैक्टर से मुरुम गिराकर उसे मैनुवल तरीके से फैलाया जा रहा था।

अचानक जांच के लिए पहुंचे पीडब्लूडी मंत्री ताम्रध्वज साहू यह देखकर भड़क गए और यह आशंका जताते हुए काम तुरंत बंद करवाया कि मुरुम की परत इस तरह बिछाने से पुल की उतरनेवाली सड़कें कमजोर हो सकती हैं। इस मामले में मंत्री ने ठेकेदार को नोटिस जारी करने के निर्देश दिए। इस खामी की अनदेखी करनेवाले अफसरों पर भी कार्रवाई की चेतावनी दी गई है। लालपुर फ्लाईओवर वही एजेंसी बना रही है, जिसमें राजधानी का अब तक का सबसे विवादित निर्माण यानी स्काईवाॅक बनाया। सरकार बदलने के बाद से ठेकेदार के कर्मचारी तकरीबन नदारद थे, इसलिए इस फ्लाईओवर का काम दो साल रुका रहा। हाल में काम दोबारा शुरू हुआ, लेकिन निर्माण प्रक्रिया में गंभीर खामी सामने आ गई।

मंत्री साहू दोपहर करीब 2 बजे इस पुल पर चल रहे काम का निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे। उनके साथ रायपुर के दो विधायक कुलदीप जुनेजा और विकास उपाध्याय भी थे। मंत्री ने काम शुरू होने और डेडलाइन में वृद्धि को लेकर नाराजगी जताई। इसी दौरान ट्रैक्टर से मुरुम गिराकर उसे फैलाते देखा और मंत्री ने तुरंत नाराजगी जताई। उन्होंने इंजीनियरों से कहा कि अब पुल के निर्माण की गुणवत्ता पर सीधी नजर रखी जाए। चीफ इंजीनियर से कहा गया है कि मंत्री दफ्तर में पुल निर्माण की हर 15 दिन में रिपोर्ट भेजी जाए।

सड़कें धंसकने से ही बंद हुआ था एक्सप्रेस-वे
रायपुर स्टेशन से शदाणी दरबार तक छोटी रेलवे लाइन की जमीन पर दो साल पहले तैयार होकर शुरू कर दिया गया एक्सप्रेस वे पिछले डेढ़ साल से इसीलिए बंद है क्योंकि उसकी सड़कें धंसकने लगी थीं। वजह यह थी कि पुलों से उतरनेवाली तथा अन्य सड़कों का बेस इतना मजबूत नहीं बनाया गया। लालपुर में भी यही गड़बड़ी चल रही थी, इसलिए मंत्री भड़के। गौरतलब है, सड़कें धंसने के बाद हुई जांच में एक्सप्रेस-वे के पांचों फ्लाईओवर कमजोर पाए गए थे। इन्हें तोड़कर नए सिरे से बनाया जा रहा है। इंजीनियरों का कहना है कि मुरूम तथा दूसरे मटेरियल की परतें सही तरीके से नहीं बिछाई गईं तो सड़क धंसकने का खतरा हो जाता है।

तेलीबांधा फ्लाईओवर अगले माह
पीडब्ल्यूडी मंत्री ने एक्सप्रेस-वे पर तेलीबांधा में दोबारा बनाए जा रहे फ्लाईओवर का भी जायजा लिया। उन्होंने इसे मार्च तक शुरू करने के निर्देश दिए। यही नहीं, उन्होंने इसी सड़क पर फाफाडीह में भी दोबारा बनाए जा रहे फ्लाईओवर के निर्माण का जायजा लेकर हर 15 दिन में प्रोग्रेस रिपोर्ट मंगवाई है। मंत्री ने अफसरों को निर्देश दिए कि एक्सप्रेस-वे के पांचों फ्लाईओवर बनवाकर जून तक इसे शुरू करवाया जाए। उनके साथ विधायकों के अलावा पीडब्लूडी के ईएनसी विजय कुमार भतपहरी भी थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलाल किले पर किसानों को उकसाने वाला अरेस्ट, आंदोलन पर टीम मीटिंग में चर्चा करने वाली इंडिया का इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ टेस्ट - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें