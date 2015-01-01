पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारी:पटाखों के प्रदूषण पर नजर रखने बनी जांच समिति, घूमेगी फील्ड पर

रायपुर3 घंटे पहले
नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल नई दिल्ली और प्रदेश के मुख्य सचिव की ओर से जारी आदेश के बाद रायपुर जिले में पटाखों से होने वाले प्रदूषण को रोकने के लिए जांच समिति बनाई गई है। समिति में शामिल टीम शहर के साथ ही आरंग, अभनपुर तथा बिरगांव निगम में जांच करेगी। इसके लिए पांच दलों का गठन किया गया है। कलेक्टर डॉ एस भारतीदासन ने बताया कि इस बात की शिकायत मिल रही थी कि अलग-अलग जगहों में अवैध तरीकों से पटाखा दुकान लगाकर बिक्री की जा रही है। समिति इसे रोकने का भी काम करेगी। समिति के समन्वय के लिए संबंधित क्षेत्रों के एसडीएम को संयोजक बनाया गया है। इसमें संबंधित क्षेत्र के पुलिस, निगम अधिकारियों के साथ छत्तीसगढ़ पर्यावरण संरक्षण मंडल के अफसरों को भी सदस्य बनाया गया है। तय समय के बाद शहर में पटाखे न फूटे इसके लिए भी समिति व्यापक इंतजाम करेगी।

