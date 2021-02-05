पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फास्टैग पर शुरू हुई सख्ती:रायपुर के पास कुम्हारी टोल नाके से हर रोज गुजरती हैं 30-32 हजार गाड़ियां, 9-10 हजार को देना पड़ा दोगुना टोल टैक्स

रायपुर16 मिनट पहले
कुम्हारी टोल नाके पर फास्टैग अनिवार्य होने के बाद दोगुनी टोल टैक्स की वसूली हो रही है। करीब 30 प्रतिशत वाहन चालकों को इसका खामियाजा उठाना पड़ रहा है।
कुम्हारी टोल नाके पर फास्टैग अनिवार्य होने के बाद दोगुनी टोल टैक्स की वसूली हो रही है। करीब 30 प्रतिशत वाहन चालकों को इसका खामियाजा उठाना पड़ रहा है।
  • आधी रात से टोल के लिए अनिवार्य हुआ फास्टैग
  • रिचार्ज नहीं होने की वजह से हुई देरी, लगा लंबा जाम

राष्ट्रीय राजमार्गों के टोल नाकों पर फास्टैग की सख्ती शुरू हो चुकी है। नागपुर हाइवे पर स्थित कुम्हारी टोल नाका रायपुर का प्रवेश द्वार भी है। भिलाई और रायपुर के बीच इस टोल नाके से हर रोज औसतन 30 से 32 हजार गाड़ियां गुजरती हैं। आधी रात के बाद से यहां करीब 30 प्रतिशत यानी 9 से 10 हजार गाड़ियों को फास्टैग नहीें होने की वजह से दोगुना टोल टैक्स चुकाना पड़ा है।

राजनांदगांव के आभाष अग्रवाल दो दिन पहले रायपुर आये थे। वापस जाते समय उन्हें टोल नाके पर रोक दिया गया। उनकी कार पर फास्टैग नहीं था। उन्हें उसके लिए दोगुना यानी 20 रुपए टैक्स देना पड़ा। कार को टोल लेन से बाहर निकालने के बाद आभाष फास्टैग बनवाने पहुंच गये। दैनिक भास्कर से बातचीत में आभाष ने कहा, उनको पता तो था कि फास्टैग अनिवार्य किया जा रहा है। लेकिन व्यस्तताओं की वजह से इसका ध्यान ही नहीं रहा कि यह आज से ही अनिवार्य हो गया है।

टोल संचालित करने वाली कंपनी के एक वरिष्ठ अधिकारी ने बताया, 6 लेन के इस टोल नाके से प्रतिदिन 30 हजार से अधिक वाहनों की आवाजाही है। आधी रात के बाद से यहां बिना फास्टैग वाले वाहनों से दोगुने टोल टैक्स की वसूली हो रही है। अभी तक कोई विवाद सामने नहीं आया है। अभी तक देखने में यह आया है कि करीब 70 प्रतिशत गाड़ियों पर फास्टैग लग गया है। इसके बाद भी कुम्हारी टोल नाके पर दोनों तरफ जाम की स्थिति बनी हुई है।

कुम्हारी टोल नाके पर खारुन की ओर लगा लंबा जाम। ऐसा ही जाम भिलाई की तरफ वाले लेन में भी लग रहा है।
कुम्हारी टोल नाके पर खारुन की ओर लगा लंबा जाम। ऐसा ही जाम भिलाई की तरफ वाले लेन में भी लग रहा है।

कंपनी के अधिकारियों ने बताया, कई ट्रकों पर लगे फास्टैग लगे हैं, लेकिन स्कैन करने पर पता चल रहा है कि उसमें बैलेंस नहीं है, जिससे टोल टैक्स का भुगतान हो सके। अब वे लाइन में खड़ा होकर ही अपने मालिक अथवा मैनेजर को फोन लगा रहे हैं। वहां से उनका फास्टैग रिचार्ज हो रहा है। उसके बाद वे आगे बढ़ रहे हैं। इस प्रक्रिया में कम से कम 10 मिनट लग रहे हैं। ऐसे में उनके पीछे की गाड़ियाें को बिना वजह रुकना पड़ रहा है और जाम की स्थिति बन रही है।

फ्री फास्टैग नहीं, कंपनियों ने लगाए केनोपी

अभी टोल नाके पर फ्री फास्टैग नहीं मिल रहा है। टोल नाके के कुम्हारी साइड में विभिन्न कंपनियों ने अपनी केनोपी लगा रखी है। इसके जरिए फास्टैग बनवाया जा रहा है अथवा उसे रीचार्ज किया जा रहा है। पेटीएम फास्टैग के एक्जीक्यूटिव एम. अजय राव ने बताया, वे लोग कई दिनों से यहां फास्टैग लगा रहे हैं। कल पूरी रात उनकी टीम यहां मौजूद रही है। आज सुबह आठ बजे से वे वहां पर हैं। पहले उन लोगों को लेन में जाकर लोगों से बातचीत कर फास्टैग लगवाने के लिए लाना पड़ता था। आज लोग खुद ही उनके पास आकर फास्टैग लगवा रहे हैं। सुबह आठ बजे से 12 बजे तक के 4 घंटों में 50 से 60 फास्टैग बन चुके हैं।

फास्टैग के बाद भी दोगुना टैक्स लगा

ट्रक चालक राजेंद्र ने बताया, वे 12 चक्का ट्रक लेकर आये हैं। उनके ट्रक पर पहले से फास्टैग लगा हुआ है। नाके पर स्कैन हुआ तो पता चला कि वह काम नहीं कर रहा है। उन्हें दो नाकों पर दोगुना टैक्स देना पड़ा है। यहां उन्होंने गाड़ी को पीछे खड़ा कर इस समस्या को सुलझाकर ही आगे बढ़ने का फैसला किया है। एक और ट्रक चालक सरताज सिंह ने बताया, उनके पास फास्टैग होने के बावजूद पिछले टोल नाके पर दोगुना टोल टैक्स देना पड़ा। वहां बताया जा रहा था, वह स्कैन नहीं हो पा रहा है। यहां आने पर वे आसानी से लेन पार कर गये।

