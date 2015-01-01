पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

तकनीक का कमाल:लेफ्ट बंडल पेसिंग तकनीक से बुजुर्ग के दिल की धड़कन ठीक

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

एसीआई में एक बुजुर्ग के दिल के इलेक्ट्रिक सर्किट में आई खराबी को फिजियोलॉजिकल लेफ्ट बंडल पेसिंग तकनीक से दूर किया गया। अब बुजुर्ग के हार्ट की धड़कन सामान्य है। डॉक्टरों का दावा है कि इस तकनीक से पहली बार दिल की धड़कन ठीक की गई।

नई तकनीक को लेफ्ट बंडल पेसिंग या कंडक्शन सिस्टम पेसिंग भी कहा जाता है। डॉक्टरों ने प्राकृतिक रूप से बने दिल की नसों के रास्ते यानी कंडक्शन सिस्टम में पेस मेकर वायर को फिट किया। डॉक्टरों ने बताया कि एसीआई में इलेक्ट्रो फिजियोलॉजी स्टडी यानी ईपीएस तकनीक से दिल की नसों के प्राकृतिक विद्युत संचार प्रणाली में आई खराबी का उपचार होता आया है। दिल की नसों में प्राकृतिक इलेक्ट्रिक सर्किट होते हैं, जिसमें कई कारणों से खराबी आ जाती है।

तेलीबांधा निवासी 60 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग जब एसीआई में पहुंचा, तब मरीज का हार्ट ब्लाक हो चुका था। हार्ट रेट प्रति मिनट केवल 30 था। इस स्थिति को ब्रेडीकॉर्डिया कहते हैं। मरीज का ईसीजी करने से इलेक्ट्रिक सर्किट में खराबी आने का पता चला। सबसे पहले बाएं कंधे के पास में एक चीरा देकर वहां एक पॉकेट बनाया गया।

वहां से नस के माध्यम से एक तार के माध्यम से पहुंच कर दिल के अंदर की विद्युत संचार प्रणाली की एक ईसीजी जांच की गई। इस ईसीजी के जरिए यह सुनिश्चित करते हैं कि विद्युत संचार के प्राकृतिक चैनल कहां है। वहां दिल के इंटर वेंट्रीकुलर सेप्टम में पेस मेकर लीड को फिट करते हैं, जिससे दिल का विद्युत परिपथ सही हो जाता है। विभाग के एचओडी डॉ. स्मित श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि 1 नवंबर 2017 से कार्डियोलॉजी विभाग में अब तक 5234 इंटरवेंशन कार्डियक प्रोसीजर हो चुके हैं।

टीम में ये रहे शामिल

कार्डियोलॉजिस्ट डॉ. जोगेश दासवानी, डॉ. मंजूनाथ, डॉ. किशोर, टेक्नीशियन आईपी वर्मा एवं नर्सिंग स्टॉफ शीना।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को जमीन बंटने का डर, बोले- चोर-लुटेरों, काले कानून बनाने वालों से राज्य को बचाना है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें