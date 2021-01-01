पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

संस्कृति विभाग का कवि सम्मेलन:संपत सरल सहित कई कवियों ने पढ़ी रचनाएं

रायपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शहीद स्मारक भवन में कवियों ने पढ़ी रचनाएं। - Dainik Bhaskar
शहीद स्मारक भवन में कवियों ने पढ़ी रचनाएं।

संस्कृति विभाग और नगर पालिक निगम की ओर से शहीद स्मारक भवन में दो दिवसीय कार्यक्रम तिरंगा तोला नमन... आयोजित किया जा रहा है। पहले दिन सोमवार को रखे गए कवि सम्मेलन में देश के नामी कवियों ने वर्तमान हालातों और देशभक्ति पर पंक्तियां पढ़ीं। संचालन अजय अटपटू ने चटपटे अंदाज में किया। उन्होंने- हमू देहन लहू, सब्बो मिलके कहू, जगीस हमरो जवानी छत्तीसगढ़, अपन भुईयां के खातिर जनम भर लड़ीस, वीर नारायण के कुर्बानी छत्तीसगढ... कविता भी पढ़ी। पढ़िए संपत सरल, अशोक चारण जयपुर और रायपुर के रामेश्वर वैष्णव की चुनिंदा पंक्तियां-
संगीत और सम्मान समारोह: कार्यक्रम में 26 जनवरी को शाम 6 बजे से राज्य के सिंगर्स प्रस्तुति देंगे। राज्य की प्रतिभाओं को राज्यपाल अनुसूइया उइके माटी रतन सम्मान से नवाजेंगी। कार्यक्रम में प्रवेश के लिए 9967483565 पर संपर्क करें।

अच्छे दिन के सदमे से उबरे भी नहीं थे कि...
संपत सरल की जुबानी
जिन कवियों को जनता के लिए मोमबत्ती होना था, वो सत्ता के लिए अगरबत्ती हो गए। कोरोना की वैक्सीन भले ही आधी-अधूरी आई होगी, लेकिन किसान आंदोलन से सत्ता के अहंकार की वैक्सीन जरूर आ गई....। अच्छे दिन वाले सदमे से उबरे भी नहीं थे कि मोदी जी ने आत्म निर्भर दे मारा...।

राज्य के कवि रामेश्वर वैष्णव की जुबानी...
जहां परिश्रम ही पूजा है, धर्म जहां ईमान है।
दुनिया भर में वहां वहां पर मेरा हिंदुस्तान है।
आज नहीं तो कल निकलेगा
हर मसले का हल निकलेगा
रोड़े स्वयं रास्ता देंगे, चट्टानों से जल निकलेगा...।

कवि अशोक चारण की जुबानी...
भागीरथ बन मैं खुद लाया मेरे मन की गंगे को
उसकी आँखें मुझको तकती मेरी तकें तिरंगे को
मैं मरते दम तक भी अपना सच्चा फर्ज़ निभाऊंगा
मेरी मौत को मिले तिरंगा, मर कर भी जी जाऊंगा...

कवि जॉनी बैरागी धार की जुबानी...
बुझ ही नहीं सकती देश में ये आग मेरा वादा है, क्योंकि ये लगाई गई कम फैलाई गई ज्यादा है, यूं ही लहराता रहे तिरंगा उसकी रक्षा करना ही अपना काम समझ बैठा, भला उसको कहां फुरसत थी संतों के उपदेश सुनने की, वो तिरंगे को ही अपना राम समझ बैठा...।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser