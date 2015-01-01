पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

युद्धवीर जूदेव पर अभी सस्पेंस कायम:मरकाम बोले- हाईकमान की मंजूरी से प्रवेश; भाजपा: वे नहीं जाएंगे कांग्रेस में

रायपुर3 घंटे पहले
भाजपा के दिग्गज नेता स्व. दिलीप सिंह जूदेव के बेटे और दो बार के विधायक युद्धवीर सिंह जूदेव के बयान पर बवाल मच गया है। सियासी हलकों में उनके कांग्रेस प्रवेश की चर्चाएं तेज हो गई हैं। कांग्रेस जाने की अटकलों पर भी युद्धवीर ने स्पष्ट तौर पर कुछ बोलने के बजाय निर्णय भविष्य पर छोड़ दिया। वे इन दिनों राजधानी के एक अस्पताल में स्वास्थ्य लाभ ले रहे हैं। उनके इस बयान के बाद सीएम भूपेश बघेल ने जहां युद्धवीर की बात का समर्थन करते हुए कहा कि वे जो बोल रहे हैं, ठीक ही बोल रहे हैं। वहीं, पीसीसी चीफ मोहन मरकाम ने भी कहा कि युद्धवीर सिंह ने ठीक ही कहा है। युद्धवीर के कांग्रेस प्रवेश के सवाल पर मरकाम ने कहा कि बड़े नेताओं के पार्टी प्रवेश का फैसला आलाकमान के स्तर पर होता है। अभी तक युद्धवीर सिंह जूदेव की तरफ से कोई प्रस्ताव नहीं मिला है। प्रस्ताव आएगा तो गुण- दोष के आधार पर विचार करके पार्टी आलाकमान के पास भेजा जाएगा। आलाकमान से मंजूरी मिलने के बाद उनको पार्टी में शामिल किया जा सकता है। कृषि मंत्री रविंद्र चौबे ने भी तंज कसते हुए कहा कि भाजपा पूंजीपतियों का साथ देती है। पूरा देश यह जानता है। युद्धवीर ने ठीक ही कहा है।

कांग्रेस प्रवेश की अटकलें सिर्फ अफवाह: साय
दूसरी तरफ, भाजपा नेताओं ने एक सुर में युद्धवीर के कांग्रेस प्रवेश के कयासों को खारिज किया। प्रदेश अध्यक्ष विष्णुदेव साय ने कहा कि कांग्रेस प्रवेश की अटकलें अफवाह है। भाजपा नेताओं ने कहा कि युद्धवीर कांग्रेस में नहीं जाएंगे। उनकी जो भी नाराजगी है, उसे दूर किया जाएगा। बता दें कि युद्धवीर ने सोमवार को मीडिया से बातचीत करते हुए सीएम बघेल की तारीफ की। उन्होंने कहा कि उन्होंने बघेल से संघर्ष करना सीखा है। भाजपा में अब कोई आक्रामक चेहरा या संघर्ष करने वाले नेता नहीं हैं, जो पहले उनके पिता स्व. जूदेव के समय थे। इस बयान के बाद अब कांग्रेस आक्रामक होकर भाजपा पर निशाना साध रही है, वहीं भाजपा बचाव की मुद्रा में है। पूर्व सीएम डॉ. रमन सिंह ने कहा है कि 15 सालों में कौन से व्यापारी भाजपा में आए हैं, वे पता लगाएंगे। किसी पर कोई आपत्ति होगी तो वे देखेंगे। नेता प्रतिपक्ष धरमलाल कौशिक ने कहा कि नाराजगी होती है तो उसे दूर भी कर लिया जाता है। केंद्रीय राज्यमंत्री रेणुका सिंह ने कहा कि पार्टी का कार्यकर्ता नाराज जरूर हो सकता है, उन्हें अपनी नाराजगी दिखाने का अधिकार है, लेकिन जूदेव परिवार का कोई भी सदस्य कांग्रेस में नहीं जाएगा।

नेतृत्व पर लगातार हमलावर रहे हैं युद्धवीर
युद्धवीर भाजपा की दूसरी और तीसरी पारी में विधायक रहे हैं। इस बार उनके स्थान पर उनकी पत्नी संयोगिता सिंह जूदेव को भाजपा ने चंद्रपुर सीट से प्रत्याशी बनाया था। संयोगिता चुनाव हार गईं। विपक्ष में आने के बाद युद्धवीर ने कई बार नेतृत्व पर सवाल उठाए हैं। मरवाही उपचुनाव के दौरान उन्होंने प्रदेश अध्यक्ष साय को ही चुनाव लड़ने की चुनौती दे दी थी। अब भाजपा पर व्यापारियों की पार्टी होने का आरोप लगाया है। युद्धवीर की नाराजगी के संबंध में भाजपा प्रभारी डी. पुरंदेश्वरी को भी जानकारी दी जा चुकी है।

