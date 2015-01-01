पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:ऑटाे का इंतजार में खड़ी युवती से रिंग रोड-2 में छीना मोबाइल

रायपुर6 घंटे पहले
राजधानी में माेबाइल लूट की घटनाएं बढ़ते जा रही हैं। शनिवार शाम 7 बजे रिंग रोड-2 गोंदवारा के पास ऑटो का इंतजार करते खड़ी 24 साल की युवती से लूटपाट हो गई। मोपेड में तीन युवक आए और युवती के पास आकर रुक गए। पीछे बैठा युवक उतरा और युवती की ओर दौड़ते हुए आया। युवती का मोबाइल छीनकर मोपेड की ओर भाग गया और तीनों लुटेरे टाटीबंध की ओर निकल गए। आसपास कोई नहीं था। युवती डर गई थी। जैसे ही ऑटो आया वह बैठकर हीरापुर अपने घर चली गई। रविवार को आकर खमतराई थाने में रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई। पुलिस वहां लगे कैमरे की जांच कर रही हैं। पुलिस ने बताया कि हीरापुर की प्रगति चौबे (24) गोंदवारा के पास प्राइवेट कंपनी में नौकरी करती है। वह ऑटो से आना जाना करती है। शनिवार को ड्यूटी से छूटने के बाद वह शाम 7 बजे रिंग रोड-2 किनारे ऑटो का इंतजार करते हुए खड़ी थी। तभी वहां पर एक मोपेड पर तीन युवक भनपुरी की ओर आए। युवती से थोड़ा आगे जाकर मोपेड रोक दी। एक युवक मोपेड से उतरा और दौड़ते हुए युवती की ओर आया। युवती के हाथ से फोन छीना और तेजी से मोपेड में जाकर बैठ गया। तीनों लुटेरे टाटीबंध ओर भागे। अंधेरे के कारण युवती मोपेड का नंबर देख नहीं पाई।

युवती काे धक्का देकर छीना फोन
मोहबाबाजार के एक होटल के पास युवती से लूटपाट हो गई। अगरबत्ती कंपनी में अकाउंटेंट का काम करने वाली युवती साइकिलिंग कर रही थी। तभी पीछे से दो युवक मोपेड में आए और धक्का मारकर युवती को साइकिल से गिरा दी। युवती फेंका गई। एक लुटेरा मोपेड से उतरा और फोन उठाया। दोनों लुटेरे टाटीबंध की ओर निकल गए। पुलिस को लुटेरे का धुंधला फुटेज मिला हैं, लेकिन लुटेरों को पकड़ नहीं पाए हैं।
बेचते हैं अलग-अलग पार्टस
पुलिस से बेचने के लिए मोबाइल लुटेरे उसका पार्टस अलग-अलग करके बेच रहे हैं। पार्टस का अच्छा दाम मिल जाता है। इससे पकड़ने जाने का डर नहीं रहता हैं। मोबाइल का आईएमईआई नंबर के आधार पर ट्रैस किया जाता है। पार्टस अलग होने से मोबाइल ट्रैस नहीं हो पाता हैं।

