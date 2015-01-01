पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राजधानी में सिनेमाघर अनलॉक:मल्टीप्लेक्स और टॉकीज आज से खुलेंगे, आधी टिकटें ही बिकेंगी

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
जिले के सभी मल्टीप्लेक्स और टॉकिजें गुरुवार से खुल जाएंगी। शुक्रवार को कई नई फिल्में रिलीज हो रही हैं। इसलिए कलेक्टर ने 12 नवंबर से सभी सिनेमाहॉल खोलने की अनुमति दे दी है। लोगों की भीड़ एक साथ न लगे इसलिए सिनेमाहॉल खोलने के नियम बेहद सख्त कर दिए गए हैं। किसी भी सिनेमाहॉल में उसकी क्षमता की आधी टिकटें ही बेची जा सकेंगी। यानी किसी मल्टीप्लेक्स में 500 लोग बैठ सकते हैं तो वहां केवल 250 टिकटें ही बेची जाएंगी। सभी टॉकीजों में एक सीट छोड़कर लोगों को बैठने की व्यवस्था की जाएगी। सिनेमाहॉल में व्यक्तियों के आगे-पीछे, अगल-बगल में पर्याप्त फिजिकल डिस्टेंस होना चाहिए। इसके लिए 6-6 फीट की दूरी में मार्कर लगाया जाएगा। हॉल के अंदर लगे एसी का तापमान 24 से 30 डिग्री सेल्सियस के बीच होगा। जहां एसी नहीं लगे होंगे वहा ताजी हवा की व्यवस्था संचालकों को करनी होगी। सिनेमाहॉल के एंट्री-एक्जिट के साथ ही कॉमन एरिया में सेनिटाइजर रखना अनिवार्य होगा। यह मशीनें टच फ्री मोड लगे होंगे। बिना थर्मल स्कैनिंग के किसी को भी प्रवेश नहीं दिया जाएगा। किसी भी व्यक्ति के कोरोना के प्रारंभिक लक्षण दिखाई देंगे जैसे सर्दी, खांसी, बुखार आदि हो तो उसे प्रवेश नहीं दिया जाएगा। सिनेमाहॉल में मौजूद सभी लोग खांसते, छींकते समय टीशू पेपर, रूमाल, मुड़ी हुई कोहनी का प्रयोग करेंगे। सिनेमाघर, मल्टीप्लेक्स में पान-गुटका आदि खाकर थूकना प्रतिबंधित रहेगा।

कंटेनमेंट जोन बना तो फिर बैन कर देंगे : जिले में कहीं कंटेनमेंट जोन बनता है और वहां सिनेमाहॉल होगा तो उसे खोलने की अनुमति नहीं दी जाएगी। कलेक्टर डॉ. एस भारतीदासन ने लोगों से अपील करते हुए कहा कि किसी अन्य रोगों से ग्रस्त, 65 साल से अधिक आयु, गर्भवती महिलाएं और 10 वर्ष से कम उम्र के बच्चे घर पर रहें। सिनेमाघर, थियेटर, मल्टीप्लेक्स में प्रवेश करने के पहले साबुन से हाथ धोएं और सेनिटाइजर का उपयोग करें।

इस तरह के सख्त होंगे नियम

  • दरवाजे के हैंडल, माइक, कुर्सी, टेबल, रेलिंग, बैरिकेटिंग आदि को समय-समय पर केमिकल घोल से साफ किया जाएगा।
  • इंटरवेल का समय बढ़ाएंग, जिससे लोग अलग-अलग लाइन से उठकर आना-जाना करेंगे। शो टाइम में भी ऐसा ही होगा।
  • सिनेमाघर, थियेटर, मल्टीप्लेक्सों पर टिकट की खरीद पूरे दिन खुली रहेगी। भीड़ से बचने के लिये एडवांस बुकिंग भी होगी।
  • कोई व्यक्ति कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिलता है तो परिसर को सेनिटाइजेशन करेंगे। कर्मचारियों को आरोग्य सेतु डाउनलोड करना होगा।
  • खाने-पीने की चीजों की बिक्री के लिए काउंटरों की संख्या बढ़ाएंगे। इन काउंटरों में केवल पैक्ड फूड बेचने की ही अनुमति होगी।
  • नियमों का उल्लंघन करने पर आपदा प्रबंधन अधिनियम, एपीडेमिक डिसीज एक्ट, आईपीसी के तहत एफआईआर की जाएगी।
