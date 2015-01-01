पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रायपुर में हत्या:दो दिन पहले मिली लाश के मामले में नया मोड़, पुलिस को मिले मर्डर से जुड़े सबूत, जांच जारी

रायपुर35 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
इस मामले में पुलिस जल्द से जल्द आरोपी को पकड़ने का दावा कर रही है। सिंबॉलिक फोटो।
  • जिले के तिल्दा नेवरा थाना इलाके का मामला, मृतक की हुई पहचान
  • पुलिस मृतक से जुड़े सभी लोगों से कर रही पूछताछ, जल्द ही आरोपी होगा गिरफ्त में

रायपुर के तिल्दा नेवरा इलाके में हुई हत्या के मामले में पुलिस को अहम सबूत मिले हैं। 3 नवंबर को मिली लाश की जांच के बाद अब पुलिस ने इस केस में हत्या का अपराध दर्ज कर लिया है। यह स्पष्ट नहीं हो सका है कि मृतक का कातिल कौन, मगर पुलिस इसकी जांच कर रही है। तिल्दा नेवरा थाना पुलिस के मुताबिक अब तक की जांच में यह बात सामने आई है कि युवक की मौत का कोई सामान्य कारण नहीं है। इसे मारने के बाद घटना स्थल पर फेंका गया था। पुलिस को मंगलवार को यह सूचना मिली थी कि नेवरा में पंचवटी नर्सरी के पीछे नाली के पास एक शव मिला है।

जांच में मृतक की पहचान 29 साल के कैलाश ध्रुव के तौर पर की गई। कैलाश के शरीर पर और सिर पर चोट के गहरे निशान हैं। किसी तरह के एक्सीडेंट की आशंका थी, मगर मेडिकल जांच में यह बात सामने आई है कि किसी व्यक्ति ने कैलाश के साथ मारपीट की, पत्थर वगैरह से मृतक को चोट पहुंचाई और यहां फेंक कर उसे भाग गया। खून बह जाने की वजह से मौके पर ही युवक की मौत हो गई। पुलिस अब घटना स्थल के आस-पास के सीसीटीवी फुटेज की जांच और कैलाश के परिचितों से पूछताछ कर रही है।

