वारदात:टिकरापारा में हत्या, पहचान छिपाने सिर को पत्थर से कुचलकर फेंक दी लाश

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
टिकरापारा सुदामानगर में गुरुवार की शाम भोले सिंह के सिर पर पत्थर मारकर हत्या कर दी गई। लाश को घर के पास ही फेंक दिया गया। उसकी पहचान छिपाने के लिए सिर को कई बार पत्थर से कुचला गया। इसके बावजूद लाश के मिलने के थोड़ी देर बाद ही पुलिस ने उसकी पहचान कर ली। प्रारंभिक पूछताछ में ही पारिवारिक और प्रापर्टी के विवाद का क्लू मिला। देर शाम पुलिस ने उसकी पत्नी के करीबी रिश्तेदारों को हिरासत में लिया। उसके दोनों सालों से भी पूछताछ हो रही है। पुलिस अफसरों के अनुसार राहगीरों ने भोले का शव देखकर पुलिस को सूचना दी। उस समय तक मृतक की पहचान नहीं हुई थी। पुलिस के पहुंचते ही लाश मिलने की खबर पूरे इलाके में फैल गई। आस-पास के लोग वहां जमा हो गए। भीड़ में शामिल कुछ लोगों ने उसकी पहचान की और परिवार वालों को बुलाया गया। उन्होंने कपड़ा देखकर भोले की पहचान कर ली। पुलिस ने शव पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भिजवाया और हत्यारों की तलाश शुरू कर दी। थोड़ी देर में पता चला कि वह अपनी पत्नी के साथ अक्सर विवाद करता था। इसे लेकर वह दुखी रहती थी। वह एक-दो बार वह मायके जाकर बैठ भी गई थी। वह नशे में पत्नी के साथ मारपीट करता था। इसके अलावा प्रापर्टी को लेकर भी विवाद का पता चला है। पुलिस दोनों एंगल पर पड़ताल कर रही है। इसी वजह से उसकी पत्नी के दोनों भाइयों सुरेश तांडी और शंकर तांडी को हिरासत में लिया गया है। कुछ और करीबी रिश्तेदारों को जांच के घेरे में लिया गया है। पुलिस मोबाइल के कॉल डिटेल भी खंगाल रही है। शक के दायरे में जिन्हें लिया गया है, घटना के समय उनके मोबाइल का लोकेशन देखा जा रहा है, वे उस समय कहां थे।

