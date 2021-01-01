पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डिजिटल ठगी:जॉब वेबसाइट पर अपलोड किया रिज्यूम तो आ गया ठगों का फोन, काम दिलाने के बहाने ऐंठ लिए 4 लाख

रायपुर
मामले में पुलिस ने केनरा बैंक से जानकारी मांगी है। ठगों के खाते मध्यप्रदेश के पते के हैं, जिनमें रकम भेजी गई। सिंबॉलिक फोटो। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • रायपुर के डीडी नगर थाना इलाके का मामला, 60 साल के बुजुर्ग सर के साथ हुई है ठगी
  • मध्य प्रदेश के कैनरा बैंक खातों जमा कराई गई रकम, अब पुलिस साइबर सेल की मदद से जुटी इस केस की जांच में

रायपुर के सुंदर नगर इलाके में रहने वाले निर्मलेंदु 60 साल की उम्र में प्राइवेट कंपनी से रिटायर हुए तो सोचा खाली वक्त में कोई और नौकरी करके कुछ पैसे कमा सकते हैं । इसलिए अपना बायोडाटा एक जॉब वेबसाइट पर अपलोड कर दिया और बस यहीं से वह ठगों के निशाने पर आ गए। मार्च 2020 में उन्हें फोन आया सामने वाले ने खुद को एक फार्मास्यूटिकल कंपनी का कर्मचारी बताया। फोन करने वाले ने नौकरी देने का झांसा दिया। बुजुर्ग को भरोसे में लिया तरह-तरह की प्रोसेसिंग फीस के नाम पर करीब 2 से ढाई महीने के भीतर 4 लाख 13 हजार की रकम ले ली।

ऐसे बनाया शिकार
शुरुआत में बुजुर्ग से कंसल्टेंसी फीस के नाम पर 20 हजार रुपए मांगे गए। इन्हें किसी देवेंद्र कोहिया नाम के व्यक्ति का केनरा बैंक एमपी नगर भोपाल मध्य प्रदेश का खाता नंबर दिया गया। इस खाते नंबर पर रुपए जमा कर दिए गए। इससे ठगों को यकीन हो गया कि अब उनका काम बन जाएगा। इसके बाद एक और फोन कॉल बुजुर्ग के पास आया इस बार फोन करने वाले ने खुद का नाम आनंद कुलकर्णी बताया उन्होंने कहा कि वह सन फार्मास्यूटिकल कंपनी के सीनियर मैनेजर और एचआर हैं, वही इंटरव्यू लेंगे और नौकरी पक्की हो जाएगी।

बुजुर्ग से कहा गया कि उनकी नौकरी लग चुकी है अब कोरियर चार्ज, सिक्योरिटी डिपॉजिट, मेडिकल चेक अप, मेडिकल ऑफिसर के मुंबई से रायपुर आने-जाने का खर्च, बॉन्ड सिक्योरिटी चार्ज देना होगा। कभी 24000 कभी 38000 तो कभी 60000 कभी 64000 कभी 74000 जैसी अलग-अलग किस्तों में कुल 4 लाख 13000 रुपए बुजुर्ग से ले लिए गए। यह भी कह दिया गया कि जल्द ही अब उन्हें ज्वाइनिंग लेटर मिल जाएगा। जून 2020 से लेकर अब तक बुजुर्ग उन नंबरों पर फोन लगा रहे हैं और फोन बंद है। अपनी शिकायत लेकर निर्मलेंदु डीडी नगर थाने पहुंचे और पुलिस को सारी बात बताई। अब इस केस में पुलिस केनरा बैंक से भी जानकारी जुटाकर ठगों की तलाश कर रही है।

