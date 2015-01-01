पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कांग्रेस सरकार के दो साल पूरे:भारत का संविधान मानें नक्सली, हथियार छोड़ें, तभी होगी बातचीत: भूपेश

रायपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो।
  • सीएम ने बताई प्राथमिकताएं, भाजपा पर साधा निशाना, कहा-नक्सलियों से लड़ने कोई पॉलिसी नहीं बनाई

सीएम भूपेश बघेल ने नक्सल समस्या के खात्मे के लिए नक्सलियों से बातचीत के मुद्दे पर कहा कि हमने इन दो साल में उनसे बातचीत नहीं की क्योंकि हमारी पहली शर्त यह कि नक्सली, देश के संविधान पर विश्वास करें और दूसरी वे हथियार छोड़ें, तभी चर्चा होगी। बघेल ने कहा कि सरकार का काम बंदूक चलाना नहीं है, बल्कि समस्या खत्म करने के दूसरे रास्ते तलाशना है। हम इस दिशा में आगे बढ़ रहे हैं। हमारा काम लोगों में सरकार के प्रति विश्वास पैदा करना है, जो कि पिछली सरकार में खत्म हो गया था। सीएम ने 15 साल प्रदेश की सत्ता में रही भाजपा सरकार पर हमला बोलते हुए कहा कि 15 साल तक नक्सलियों से लड़ने के लिए भाजपा ने कोई पॉलिसी नहीं बनाई थी। कुछ भी दस्तावेजों में उपलब्ध नहीं है, बल्कि सिर्फ मौखिक चर्चाओं तक ही केंद्रित रही। यहां तक कि विधानसभा की क्लोज डोर मीटिंग में भी कोई पॉलिसी नहीं बनी। सीएम ने कहा कि नक्सल समस्या कब तक खत्म होगी, यह बता पाना मुश्किल है। राज्य सरकार के दो साल पूरे होने की पूर्व संध्या पर वरिष्ठ संपादकों से चर्चा में सीएम बघेल ने कहा कि 15 साल तक नक्सलगढ़ के रूप में छत्तीसगढ़ की चर्चा होती थी।

अब दो साल में नक्सली घटनाओं के बजाय किसानों और न्याय योजना की चर्चा हो रही है। राज्य सरकार किसानों को उपज का सही मूल्य दे रही है। गोधन न्याय योजना देशभर में चर्चा का विषय है। कांग्रेस का लक्ष्य शिक्षा व्यवस्था को मजबूत करना, पर्यटन की संभावनाएं तलाशना, वनौषधि उद्योग को बढ़ावा और छत्तीसगढ़ को शिक्षा का हब बनाना है। कांग्रेस ने दो साल में कोई भी इन्वेस्टर मीट, रोड शो जैसे लाखों के खर्च नहीं किए। इसी हाउस में बैठकर 50 हजार करोड़ का एमओयू किया। अब उद्योगपति जमीन तलाशने के लिए प्रदेशभर में घूम रहे हैं।

कैबिनेट फेरबदल नहीं, मंत्रियों के कामकाज की तारीफ भी की
कैबिनेट विस्तार के संबंध में एक सवाल पर सीएम बघेल ने कहा कि कोरोना काल के बावजूद मंत्रियों और उनके विभागों ने अच्छा काम किया। छत्तीसगढ़ में ऐसे काम हुए जिसने पूरे देश का ध्यान खींचा। वैसे इन दो सालों में एक साल नगरीय निकाय और पंचायत चुनाव में निकल गया। दूसरे साल कोरोना में निकल गया। इन दो सालों में सरकार ने कोरोना, मनरेगा, अनाज वितरण, शिक्षा व्यवस्था, सब में अच्छा काम किया। हर विभाग ने अच्छा काम किया है। पुलिस और वन विभाग ने भी प्रशंसनीय काम किया।

सीजी की नीति लागू कर दे केंद्र
किसान आंदोलन पर सीएम ने कहा कि आंदोलनरत किसान सही मांग कर रहे हैं। वे अपनी नहीं, आम उपभोक्ता की लड़ाई लड़ रहे हैं। कृषि मंडी एक्ट, कांट्रैक्ट फार्मिंग और आवश्यक वस्तु अधिनियम तीनों उपभोक्ताओं से जुड़े हैं। नए कानून से जमाखोरी बढ़ेगी, वस्तुओं का अभाव होगा, रेट आसमान छुएंगे तो आम उपभोक्ता प्रभावित होगा। इसलिए हम लगातार बोल रहे हैं, केंद्र कानून वापस ले। उन्होंने केंद्र को सलाह दी कि वह छत्तीसगढ़ की किसान नीति लागू कर तो आंदोलन खत्म हो जाएगा।

लाॅकडाउन से रेवेन्यू प्रभावित, लेकिन स्टील प्राेडक्शन में हम टाॅप पर
सीएम बघेल ने तीन किस्तों में बोनस पर कहा कि सरकार किसानों को एक साथ पूरी राशि देना चाहती थी। उसी समय कोरोना और लॉकडाउन से हमारा रेवेन्यू प्रभावित हुआ और किस्तों में देने का फैसला लेना पड़ा। धीरे-धीरे सरकार की स्थिति मजबूत हो रही है। सबसे पहले अप्रैल में हमारे यहां फैक्ट्रियां शुरू हुईं। मई में सबसे ज्यादा स्टील प्रोडक्शन हमारे यहां हुआ। अभी हम टॉप पर हैं, इसलिए जीएसटी भी 26 फीसदी ग्रोथ के साथ एकत्रित किया है। इसके विपरीत केंद्र सरकार से हमें जो राशि मिलनी चाहिए वह नहीं मिल रही है।

अगले 3 साल में ऐसा होगा रोडमैप
अगले तीन साल के लिए सरकार की प्राथमिकता के सवाल पर सीएम ने कहा कि हमने लाइन पकड़ ली है।

  • चिकित्सा, उद्योग और पर्यटन पर केंद्रित रहेगा।
  • सिंचाई संसाधनों में वृद्धि ररेंगे।
  • जंगलों को आदिवासियों की आय का साधन बनाएंगे।
  • माताओं को एनीमिया व बच्चों को कुपोषण से बचाएंगे।
  • छत्तीसगढ़ को शिक्षा का हब बनाएंगे।

गाय-राम के नाम राजनीति नहीं, धरोहर सहेजेंगे
सीएम भूपेश ने कहा कि राम वन गमन पर कांग्रेस कोई राजनीति नहीं कर रही। यह भाजपा करती है। कांग्रेस की प्राथमिकता सांस्कृतिक धरोहर को सहेजना है। गाय और राम के नाम पर वोट की राजनीति नहीं करनी है। छत्तीसगढ़ के राम वन गमन पथ को देश और दुनिया के नक्शे में लाना है। नालंदा के बाद सिरपुर भारत की सबसे बड़ी धरोहर है। सबसे प्राचीनतम आदिवासी संस्कृति यहां है। इसे प्रमोट करने आदिवासी नृत्य महोत्सव का आयोजन किया गया। सरगुजा जाकर देखा कि यहां के लोग शिमला क्यों जाएं, प्रदेश के मैनपाट, सन्नापाट जैसे हिल स्टेशन कहीं नहीं हैं। इनका विकास करना है। हमारे पास जो संस्कृति और धरोहर है, उसे प्रमोट करना है।

वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

