लेटलतीफी:न ताे 24 घंटे पानी सप्लाई न ड्रोन से मैपिंग, 3 हजार करोड़ के प्रोजेक्ट ठप

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • स्मार्ट सिटी ने तीन साल में किए केवल ढाई सौ करोड़ रुपए के काम

राजधानी में अब तक न तो एबीटी एरिया में 24 घंटे पानी की सप्लाई शुरू हो सकी और न ही शहर की ड्रोन मैपिंग का काम शुरू हुआ है। शहर में मेंटनेंस और स्कॉडा सिस्टम से फूटी हुई पाइप लाइन का ऑन लाइन तरीके से पता लगाने का प्रोजेक्ट भी अब तक लांच नहीं हो सका है।

ऐसे करीब एक दर्जन छोटे बड़े प्रोजेक्ट जो सीधे आम लोगों की सुविधा से जुड़े हैं, वे चार साल से ठप है। स्मार्ट सिस्टम प्रोजेक्ट के तहत पांच साल में साढ़े तीन हजार करोड़ के काम करने थे। स्मार्ट सिटी अब तक ढाई सौ करोड़ के काम ही कर सका है। बाकी सारे प्रोजेक्ट फाइलों में बंद पड़े हैं।

स्मार्ट सिटी प्रबंधन की ओर से कुछ प्रोजेक्ट पीपीपी मोड पर चालू करने के लिए टेंडर निकाले गए थे, लेकिन उन्हें कोई एजेंसी काम करने आगे नहीं आई। इस वजह से प्रोजेक्ट पर काम आगे नहीं बढ़ सका।

इन्हीं प्रोजेक्ट में शहर के एबीटी एरिया यानी जयस्तंभ चौक से फाफाडीह चौक और वहां जेल रोड, कचहरी चौक मोतीबाग, महिला थाना, बिजली ऑफिस चौक, कोतवाली, बूढापारा, पुरानी बस्ती लाखेनगर चौक आमापारा अग्रसेन चौक, तेलघानी नाका अंडर ब्रिज के दायरे में आने वाले इलाके में 24 घंटे पानी की सप्लाई का प्लान था। इसे अब तक पूरा नहीं किया जा सका।

इसी तरह पाइप लाइन फूटने पर फैलने वाली पीलिया जैसी बीमारी को रोकने मेंटनेंस और स्कॉडा का सिस्टम बनाया गया। इसके तहत कहीं भी पाइप लाइन फूटने पर ऑन लाइन सिस्टम से मिनटों में पता लगाया जा सकता है कि कहां की पाइप लाइन फूटी है।

यह सिस्टम भी अब तक कागजों से बाहर नहीं आ सका है। रायपुर को स्मार्ट सिटी में तब्दील करने 2016 से 2021 यानी पांच साल में 3500 करोड़ का बजट दिया गया है। इतना बजट मिलने के बाद कई योजनाएं पीपीपी मोड पर करने का प्लान बनाया गया। पर इन चार साल में स्मार्ट सिटी कंपनी ने लगभग ढाई सौ करोड़ के ही काम शुरू और पूरे किए हैं।

वुडनफ्लोर टूटकर गायब

मोतीबाग में पंप ट्रैक बनाया गया था। एडवेंचर साइकिलिंग के शौकीन लोगों के लिए वुडन ट्रैक तैयार किया। इसे ऑपरेट करने और मेंटनेंस के लिए निजी कंपनियों से टेंडर मंगवाए गए। ट्रैक बने तीन साल गुजर गए, लेकिन कोई भी कंपनी सामने नहीं आई। अब यह ट्रैक ही खराब हो गया है। इसका वुडन फ्लोर भी किसी ने तोड़ दिया। पे एंड यूज पब्लिक टायलेट के संचालन के लिए भी स्मार्ट सिटी कोई एजेंसी तय नहीं कर पाई है।

निजी कंपनी नहीं आने से फेल हुए प्लान

1 माह ही चली साइकिलें

आठ टेंडर के बाद भी शहर में दो साल पहले पब्लिक बाइसिकल शेयरिंग शुरू की गई। निजी कंपनी ने केवल एक महीने ही संचालन किया। साइकिलें पड़े-पड़े कबाड़ हो गई।

हेरीटेज वॉक अटका

एबीडी एरिया के प्रमुख धार्मिक, ऐतेहासिक और पुरातात्विक महत्व की जगहों का भ्रमण कराने के प्रोजेक्ट का संचालन करने कोई निजी एजेंसी सामने नहीं आई।

हर घर का रखना था रिकार्ड

2017 से ही स्मार्ट सिटी पूरे शहर की बेस मैपिंग कर एक-एक घर, तालाब, पेड़, खाली जमीन का रिकार्ड तैयार करना था। एजेंसी ही सामने नहीं आई। प्रोजेक्ट ठप पड़ा।

