पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मुख्यमंत्री का बलरामपुर-रामानुजगंज जिला प्रवास:सीएम पहुंचे धान खरीदी केंद्र, किसानों से चर्चा कर खरीदी की ली जानकारी

रायपुर25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल आज बलरामपुर-रामानुजगंज जिला प्रवास के दौरान विकासखण्ड बलरामपुर के ग्राम महाराजगंज स्थित धान खरीदी केन्द्र पहुंचे। उन्होनेें वहां समिति क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत आने वाले कृषकों से चर्चा कर धान खरीदी के संबंध में जानकारी ली।

मुख्यमंत्री ने महाराजगंज के कृषक शिव कुमार सिंह, राधाकृष्णानगर के कृषक तपन राय, झलपी के कृषक देवेंद्र कुमार गुप्ता तथा जरहाडीह के कृषक कालीचरण से जमीन का रकबा, कितने रकबे में धान की खेती की गई है तथा बेचने हेतु लाए गए धान की मात्रा के संबंध में जानकारी ली।

मुख्यमंत्री ने धान खरीदी केन्द्र महाराजगंज में उपस्थित कृषकों से कहा कि जिन कृषकों का गिरदावरी में रकबा कम हुआ है ऐसे कृषक अनुविभागीय अधिकारी राजस्व एवं तहसीलदार को आवेदन कर अपनी त्रुटि सुधरवा सकते है। झलपी के कृषक देवेंद्र गुप्ता ने समय पर बोनस का पैसा भुगतान होने पर धन्यवाद दिया और बताया कि बोनस के पैसे का उपयोग बच्चों के शिक्षा पर कर रहा हूं। मुख्यमंत्री ने इस पर प्रसन्नता जाहिर की।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें