मांग:वित्तीय पदोन्नति के लिए पोस्ट ऑफिस में पेंशनरों का प्रदर्शन

रायपुर4 घंटे पहले
अखिल भारतीय डाक और रेल डाक सेवा पेंशनर संघ ने प्रधान डाकघर में मंगलवार को प्रदर्शन किया गया। डाक विभाग के सचिव को ज्ञापन भी सौंपा। पेंशनर संघ ने मांग की है कि पेंशनरों को 1 जनवरी 1996 से सामयिक वित्तीय पदोन्नति के तहत बकाया राशि का भुगतान किया जाए। डाक सहायक और छटाई सहायक पदों में नियुक्ति के लिए प्रशिक्षण प्रमाण पत्र की अनिवार्यता समाप्त हो। चिकित्सा बीमा योजना पेंशनभोगियों के लिए जल्द लागू किया जाए। इस दौरान जी आर निषाद, बी एल देवांगन, दयाराम साहू, दाऊलाल यादव, एच डी वैष्णव आदि मौजूद रहे।

ग्रामीण डाकसेवक मांगों पर 6 को देंगे धरना
अखिल भारतीय ग्रामीण डाक कर्मचारी संघ की बैठक रविवार को महासमुंद के सिद्धेश्वरधाम पलारी मंदिर में हुई। बैठक में मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में सांसद प्रतिनिधि मनोहर साहू शामिल हुए। यहां ग्रामीण डाक संघ के कर्मचारी अपनी लंबित मांगों को लेकर 6 नवंबर को संभागीय स्तर पर एक दिवसीय धरना देंगे। वहीं परिमंडल स्तर पर 19 नवंबर को एक दिवसीय धरना दिया जाएगा। प्रदर्शन में परिमंडल सचिव राजेश गुरुद्वान, नारायण चौधरी, लखनलाल डडसेना, जीवनलाल साहू, मनोज मिश्रा आदि कर्मचारी शामिल रहेंगे।

