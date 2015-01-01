पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रायपुर में बड़ा हादसा:प्लास्टिक प्लांट में लगी आग, इमारत का पिछला हिस्सा गिरा; फायर फाइटर्स ने भागकर बचाई जान

रायपुर27 मिनट पहले
रायपुर के उरला में के एक प्लांट में शनिवार को भीषण आग लग गई है। आग का कारण फिलहाल पता नहीं चल सका है। फायर डिपार्टमेंट की टीम मौके पर मौजूद है। लगातार फायर ब्रिगेड की गाड़ियों का आना-जाना लगा हुआ है। सनी प्लास्टिक नाम के संस्थान में शनिवार की देर शाम लोगों ने हल्की लपटें उठती देखी। आस पास के रहवासियों ने ही पुलिस और फायर टीम को सूचित किया।

देखते ही देखते प्लास्टिक में आग बुरी तरह से फैल गई और इमारत से ऊपर धधकती हुई लपटें निकलने लगी। आग इतनी भयावह थी कि लोगों ने फायर डिपार्टमेंट के लोगों का इंतजार करना ही उचित समझा। इस बीच इमारत का पिछला हिस्सा भरभरा कर गिर पड़ा। बचाव कार्य में लगे लोगों ने भागकर अपनी जान बचाई। मौके पर पहुंचे फायर फाइटिंग टीम के लोग अब भी रेस्क्यू के काम पर लगे हुए हैं।

अनुमान के मुताबिक इस हादसे में लाखों का सामान जलकर खाक हुआ है। फिलहाल आग पर काबू पाए जाने के बाद ही इन चीजों का आंकलन हो सकेगा। इस वक्त स्थानीय पुलिस स्टेशन उरला की टीम भी मौके पर मौजूद है और भीड़ को संभालने का काम कर रही है। फायर स्टेशन से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक पटाखों की वजह से रायपुर में पंडरी इलाके में भी ट्रांसफार्मर में आग लगी थी उस जगह भी राहत और बचाव कार्य के लिए टीम भेजी गई है।

