सरकार के खिलाफ विरोध की आवाज:रायपुर में एबीवीपी कार्यकर्ता निकले सीएम आवास का घेराव करने, रास्ते में पुलिस ने रोका तो सड़क पर दे दिया धरना

रायपुर31 मिनट पहले
तस्वीर रायपुर की है। करीब 2 घंटे तक प्रदर्शन चलता रहा। एबीवीपी के कार्यकर्ताओं ने कहा कि असल गुनहगारों को छोड़ पुलिस उनपर जोर लगा रही है।
  • शहर के बूढ़ापारा की सड़क पर काफी देर तक चला एबीवीपी के गुस्साए कार्यकर्ताओं का प्रदर्शन
  • पुलिस के आला अधिकारियों ने संभाला मोर्चा, कवर्धा रेप कांड के विरोध में किया प्रदर्शन

रायपुर में गुरुवार की दोपहर बड़ी तादाद में एबीवीपी के कार्यकर्ता सड़क पर नजर आए। धरना स्थल पर सभी जमा हुए और मौजूदा कांग्रेस सरकार के खिलाफ नारे लगाते हुए आगे बढ़े। अखिल भारतीय विद्यार्थी परिषद के ये कार्यकर्ता मुख्यमंत्री आवास घेरने निकले थे। बूढ़ापारा की सड़क पर पुलिस ने इनका रास्ता रोक लिया। किसी भी प्रदर्शनकारी को आगे जाने की अनुमति नहीं दी गई। इस विरोध प्रदर्शन में शामिल कार्यकर्ता और पुलिस के बीच हल्की धक्का-मुक्की भी हुई। सड़क पर ही कार्यकर्ता धरना देने लगे। लगभग दो घंटे बाद माहौल ठंडा हुआ और प्रदर्शनकारी लौट गए।

इस वजह से मचा राजधानी में बवाल
करीब एक महीने से कवर्धा शहर का प्रशासन और एबीवीपी आमने-सामने हैं। कवर्धा में नवंबर के महीने में नाबालिग छात्रा के साथ हुई दुष्कर्म की घटना का एबीवीपी के कार्यकर्ता विरोध कर रहे हैं। इस मामले में 12 दिसंबर को वहां के कार्यकर्ताओं ने कलेक्टोरेट का घेराव किया पुलिस के रोकने के बाद भी कार्यकर्ता कलेक्टोरेट कैंपस में हंगामा करने लगे। 14 लोगों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया और 50 लोगों के नाम एफआईआर दर्ज की गई। इसे एबीवीपी ने सरकार की दमनात्मक राजनीति बताते हुए रायपुर में गुरुवार को बड़ा प्रदर्शन किया।

गैंगरेप या रेप में उलझी गुत्थी
कवर्धा के कोतवाली थाना इलाके में पिछले महीने हुई रेप की घटना में पुलिस ने कई बार अलग-अलग तथ्य पेश किए। एबीवीपी इन्हीं बातों का विरोध कर रही है। पहले कहा गया कि गैंगरेप हुआ है। फिर लड़की के ब्वॉयफ्रैंड द्वारा दुष्कर्म करने की बात सामने आई। बाद में फिर गैंगरेप का दावा किया गया। छात्र संगठन के विरोध के बीच इस मामले में 4 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया। जिनमें 3 नाबालिग हैं। दुष्कर्म की शिकार नाबालिग बच्ची ने भी बयान बदले। एबीवीपी इस बात का भी दावा करती हैं कि कोरबा के कुछ रसूखदार सियासी लोगों की दखल से आरोपियों की बचाने का किया जा रहा है। हालांकि इस केस में जांच जारी है।

