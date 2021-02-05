पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पार्षद के भतीजे की हत्या:जिस सूटकेस से मिली लाश वो मृतक खुद ले गया था कातिलों के पास, हत्या के बाद युवक के फोन से घर वालों को करते थे मैसेज- जल्द लौट आउंगा

रायपुर15 मिनट पहले
तस्वीर रायपुर की है। पार्षद अंजनी विभार के भतीजे जतिन की हत्या इसी के दोस्तों ने की, इसका 20 हजार रुपए न लौटने की वजह से उनसे विवाद हो गया था। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • रायपुर के खमताराई थाना इलाके में जतिन राय नाम के युवक की हत्या, पार्षद अंजनी विभार का भतीजा था जतिन
  • परिजन ने पुलिस पर लगाए लापरवाही के आरोप, कहा 6 दिन पहले ही पकड़े जाते कातिल मगर...

सोमवार की रात खम्हारडीह इलाके में एक सूटकेस से 20 साल के जतिन राय नाम के युवक की लाश मिली थी। पुलिस इस हत्याकांड को अंजाम देने वाले प्रदीप नायक, उसके साथी सुजीत तांडी और केवी दिवाकर को मंगलवार को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। अब तक हुई जांच में ये बात सामने आई है कि अपने बाहर जाने के बात कहकर 9 फरवरी को प्रदीप ने जतिन को बुलाया था। उसने कहा था कि अपने साथ एक बड़ा ट्रॉली बैग लेकर आना। जतिन ने अपनी मां से बैग मांगा, उन्होंने बैग देने से इंकार कर दिया। लेकिन आरोपी बार-बार उसे कॉल करके बुला रहे थे।

जांच में ये बात सामने आई कि जतिन को गला दबाकर मारा गया है।
जतिन ने कुछ देर बाद अपने पड़ोसी अभय से बड़ा सूटकेस लिया और प्रदीप से मिलने गया था। इसी दौरान 20 हजार रुपए लौटाने को लेकर दोनों के बीच विवाद हुआ। अपने साथियों के साथ मिलकर प्रदीप ने जतिन का गला दबाया। लाश को उसी सूटकेस में ठूंसा। फिर जतिन का ही स्कूटर लेकर खम्हारडीह गए और चंडीनगर में सुनसान इलाके के कुएं में बैग को फेंककर भाग गए थे। जतिन के चाची अंजनी विभार पार्षद हैं, इनके पति कांग्रेस नेता राधे श्याम विभार भी पार्षद रह चुके हैं। 9 फरवरी को जतिन के लापता होने की शिकायत खमतराई थाने में परिवार ने दर्ज करवाई थी। पुलिस ने जतिन को पता तो लगाया, मगर तब तक उसकी हत्या हो चुकी थी।

प्रदीप, उसका साथी सूरज और केवी दिवाकर, अब पुलिस की गिरफ्त में हैं। इन तीनों ने ही 20 साल के जतिन की जान ले ली।
KTM बाइक रखी थी गिरवी
पुलिस की जांच में ये बात सामने आई है कि मुख्य आरोपी और जतिन को कुछ रुपयों की जरुरत थी। करीब एक महीने पहले प्रदीप ने अपनी KTM बाइक गिरवी रखी थी। इसके बदले में उन्हें 30 हजार रुपए मिले थे। इसमें से 20 हजार रुपए प्रदीप ने जतिन को दिए थे। इन रुपयों को जतिन लौटा नहीं रहा था। इसी बात को लेकर दोनों में झगड़ा हुआ और बात हत्या तक जा पहुंची। पुलिस फिलहाल प्रदीप से पूछताछ कर रही है। हालांकि जतिन के परिवार वालों का कहना है कि प्रदीप, जतिन ने चिढ़ता था, इसलिए उसकी हत्या की और अब बेवजह के रुपयों की देनदारी की बातें कर रहा है।

पुलिस को जतिन का शव इसी हालत में मिला था।
खूब शराब पिलाई और मारकर डाला सूटकेस में
राधेश्याम विभार ने बताया कि प्रदीप ने घटना से पहले जतिन को 16 फोन कॉल किए थे। वो उसे अपने पास बुला रहा था, जतिन जाने से इंकार कर चुका था। मगर वो दबाव बना रहा था। जतिन जब प्रदीप के पास भनपुरी स्थित मकान में पहुंचा तो यहां दोस्तों ने मिलकर शराब पार्टी की। प्रदीप ने जानबूझकर ढेर सारी शराब जतिन को पिलाई। जतिन बेसुध हो चुका था। प्रदीप ने घर पर तेज आवाज में म्यूजिक चला रखा था ताकि किसी को पता न चले। इसके बाद गमछे से उसका गला घोंटा और हत्या कर दी। बड़ी बेरहमी से उसकी हत्या की गई। इसके बाद जो सूटकेस जतिन लेकर गया था उसी में उसे डालकर खम्हारडीह में फेंक आए। सोमवार को कचरा बीनने वाले एक बच्चे की नजर बैग और उसमें से निकले पैरों पर पड़ी थी।

घर वालों को भेजा मैसेज
प्रदीप, केवी दिवाकर और सुजीत तांडी खमतराई इलाके के WRS कॉलोनी और भनपुरी इलाके में रहते हैं। इसी जगह पर परिवार के जतिन भी रहता था। जतिन के पिता देवकुमार रेलवे में कर्मचारी हैं। मृतक के चाचा राधे श्याम विभार ने बताया कि तीनों युवकों ने जतिन की मौत के बाद एक ऐसा प्लान बनाया था, ताकि घर वालों और पुलिस को यही लगे कि जतिन जिंदा है मगर घर से कहीं चला गया है। आरोपी युवका ने जतिन की हत्या के बाद उसका मोबाइल फोन अपने पास रख लिया था। जब मामला पुलिस के पास पहुंचा और घर वालों ने उसकी खोजबीन शुरू की तो आरोपी इस मोबाइल से परिवार को मैसेज भेजते थे, वो लिखते थे- पापा, मैं ठीक हूं, जल्द घर लौट आउंगा, मेरे दोस्तों को कुछ रुपए देने हैं तो वो पैसे आप लोग उन्हें लौटा दिजिए।

खमतराई थाने में पुलिस की लापरवाही का गुस्सा फूटा, देर रात तक नारेबाजी होती रही।
तो आज शायद जिंदा होता मेरा भतीजा
जतिन की मौत की खबर मिलते ही कांग्रेस नेता राधेश्याम विभार का गुस्सा पुलिस पर फूटा । देर रात तक वो थाने के बाहर बैठकर नारेबाजी करते रहे। उन्होंने बताया कि 9 तारीख को ही परिवार ने प्रदीप पर शक जाहिर किया था। अगले दिन मुझे मेरा स्कूटर मिला था। रात के वक्त जतिन इसी स्कूटर से प्रदीप से मिलने गया था। स्कूटर के पास एक बैग में प्रदीप के कपड़े मिले थे। तब ही साफ हो गया था कि जतिन के गायब होने में प्रदीप का हाथ जरूर है।

बैग से एक चौड़ा टेप भी मिला था। हम लगातार पुलिस से कहते रहे कि इन युवकों से कड़ाई से पूछताछ करें, मगर खमतराई थाने की पुलिस परिवार को यह कहकर चलता कर देती थी कि रुपयों की देनदारी से बचने आपका लड़का कहीं भाग गया है, लौट आएगा। एक जनप्रतिनिधी के साथ पुलिस का ऐसा सलूक है तो सोचिए आम आदमी के साथ क्या होता होगा। पुलिस यदि वक्त रहते मुस्तैदी दिखाती तो आज मेरा भतीजा जिंदा होता। जतिन के पिता भी इन आरोपियों से जुड़ी जानकारी पुलिस को दे रहे थे, उन्होंने ये तक कहा था कि अगर हमने गलत जानकारी दी है तो हमें गिरफ्तार कर लिजिएगा।

सीएम तक पहुंची लापरवाही की शिकायत
जतिन हत्याकांड मामले में पुलिस के ढीले रवैये की जानकारी सीएम भूपेश बघेल तक पहुंची है। उन्होंने राधेश्याम विभार से मंगलवार को फोर पर बात की। जतिन की मौत पर उन्होंने संवेदना व्यक्त की। देर रात की क्षेत्र के लोगों ने खमतराई थाने का घेराव कर दिया था। कांग्रेस बड़े नेता थाने पहुंचे थे। सूत्रों के मुताबिक माना जा रहा है कि इस मामले में लापरवाही की जांच के बाद संबंधित जांच अधिकारियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई हो सकती है। दूसरी तरफ जतिन का परिवार इस बात के लगातार दावे कर रहा है कि यदि जांच में पहले दिन से ही कसावट होती तो पहले ही कातिलों का पता चल चुका होता।

